‘Stranger Things’ Season 5, Volume 1 Finale Twists Leave Fans Reeling: ‘This Is Monumental’

Note: This story contains major spoilers from “Stranger Things” Season 5, Episode 4.

The first four episodes of “Stranger Things” Season 5 premiered Wednesday night on Netflix, and they brought with them enough twists to provoke a flood of shocked fan reactions on social media.

While each of the season’s first four installments contain their fair share of shocking moments, it is the two game-changing reveals packed into the final 10 minutes of “Stranger Things” Season 5, Episode 4, aptly titled “Sorcerer,” that completely reset the landscape of the Netflix series. The first is Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Hopper’s (David Harbour) discovery that the military base in the Upside Down is not holding Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) captive, but Kali Prasad (Linnea Berthelsen), a.k.a. Eight.

The latter character makes her long-awaited return in the “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1 finale, where she is reunited with Eleven for the first time since their adventures together in the divisive Season 2 episode, “The Lost Sister.” Eight’s return prompted reactions from fans online, with one X user posting screenshots of Kali and Eleven’s reunion and joking, “Yeah Vecna is [boned].”

Nothing in the “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1 finale has left fans reeling quite as much, though, as the climactic reveal that none other than Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is the episode’s eponymous sorcerer. As Will watches Vecna’s Demogorgons prepare to kill three of his friends, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), he unexpectedly taps into his own, long-dormant psychic powers.

Sporting white eyes, Will freezes and kills each of the Demogorgons. The episode then ends on a shot of him wiping blood from his nose in a moment purposefully reminiscent of similar instances with Eleven. Suffice it to say, “Stranger Things” fans have let their feelings about that final twist be explicitly known online.

“UNLIMITED CHILLS FOR THE LAST 25MINS OF EPISODE 4 OF ‘STRANGER THINGS 5,’ one fan wrote on X. Elsewhere, another posted a video of Will’s final scene in “Sorcerer,” writing, “I think this is objectively one of the most badass motherf—king scenes in the history of ‘Stranger Things.’ This is MONUMENTAL.”

You can check out more reactions to the “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1 finale below.

will has powers, 008 is back, vecna took all the kids, MAX IS ALIVE, will becoming friends with robin, military ass kicked, and the wheeler family parents is on the brink of death. stranger things 5 volume one is batshit crazy pic.twitter.com/eeYIPdxJpr — xtracouture (@007_Mischaa) November 27, 2025

UNLIMITED CHILLS FOR THE LAST 25MINS OF EPISODE 4 OF STRANGER THINGS 5 pic.twitter.com/HNeTaqfBAL — Sammy J Jonah Jameson (@SammyJReacts) November 27, 2025

yeah vecna is bones pic.twitter.com/KuY3xb7SZk — stranger things spoilers🔴🔴 (@mbbelel) November 27, 2025

THE AURA WE ARE SO BACKKKK #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/t6Zt6SW8Zj — best of stranger things (@stonetflix) November 27, 2025

oh the harry potter will byers parallels… 500 lines of will byers main characterism pic.twitter.com/aD8hD54pLk — ann⸆⸉ (max mayfield defense lawyer) | st5 spoilers (@overagain_an) November 27, 2025

i want to talk about episode 4 so bad it was even better than i expected will byers the main character that u are



pic.twitter.com/ta9XwFOSDt — ゛ (@itsflaur) November 27, 2025

they CANNOT expect me to care about the stancy jancy love triangle when i just watched will byers do what he just fucking did — kya (@djokingg) November 27, 2025

will byers this is your season pic.twitter.com/ryiinSQCxS — hannah (@sorcererswill) November 27, 2025

i have never been prouder to be a will byers stan than on this day. pic.twitter.com/GBbXh8Al1v — ǝɔɐɹƃ ✩ s5 spoilers (@gracieethings) November 27, 2025

KALI (008) IS BACK

WILL’S GOT POWERS

ELEVEN CAN FLY



THE FINAL BATTLE’S GONNA BE INSANE pic.twitter.com/oVcfeiNCYB — doki (@forhellfire) November 27, 2025

I never disliked Kali/number 8 episode and I actually liked her coming back pic.twitter.com/ODz9CNod1s — carmy⁸¹⋆˚꩜.ᐟ (@doomsthey_) November 27, 2025

With Kali returned to the fold and Will now having psychic powers, Eleven won't have to face Vecna alone this time! 😊 #StrangerThings5 #StrangerThings #Netflix pic.twitter.com/xOj6qKOve6 — Kristopher Cornileus👑 (@ManofTomorrow22) November 27, 2025

“Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1 is streaming now on Netflix. The season’s next three episodes premiere Dec. 25 on the streaming platform, followed by the “Stranger Things” series finale on Dec. 31.