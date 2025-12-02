The 2025 holidays are going to be defined by the final season of “Stranger Things” and Volume 2 is set to land on Christmas.

The first batch of episodes for the final season ended on a major cliffhanger – Will tapped into his latent powers from his time in the Upside Down way back in Season 1 and used them to turn the tide of battle against a handful of Demogorgons around Hawkins. That’s a major cliffhanger to end on, so people are likely ready and wondering when more episodes will drop.

Here is the rundown of everything we know about “Stranger Things” Season 5 Volume 2.

When does Volume 2 come out?

The second volume of “Stranger Things” Season 5 debuts on Thursday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day.

How many episodes will be in Volume 2?

Unlike Volume 1 of the final season, Volume 2 of “Stranger Things” Season 5 will only be three episodes long.

What are the episode titles and how long will each be?

Runtimes and episode titles have long been speculated in the run-up to release for “Stranger Things’” final season. Here is what the three episodes comprising Volume 2 are called and how long each episode reportedly will be:

S.5 E.5: “Shock Jock” – reportedly 1 hour and 17 minutes

S.5 E.6: “Escape From Camazotz” – reportedly 58 minutes

S.5 E.7 – “The Bridge” – reportedly 1 hour and 37 minutes

What is Volume 2 about?

The Duffer Brothers have teased that the three episodes making up Volume 2 will go deeper into Vecna’s memories – likely exploring why he’s so afraid of the cave Max is hiding in and how she and Holly can escape his mind prison.

The episodes will also likely unpack the reveal at the end of Episode 4 showing Will’s new powers and how they might be used to turn the tables even more against Vecna.

What about the finale?

The final episode of “Stranger Things” will air alone on New Year’s Eve. The big finale will also play in theaters on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. That episode will run 2 hours and 5 minutes.