‘Stranger Things’ Dethrones ‘Wicked: For Good’ as No. 1 Title Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Stranger Things” rises to the No.1 spot more than a month before its fifth and final season premiere on Nov. 26. “Wicked: For Good” drops to No. 2, though the percent of mentions remains on par with the prior wave, with more than a month to go before its theatrical release. NFL Football holds its position at No. 3 for the second week in a row. “Superman” leaps one spot to land at No. 4, now streaming on HBO Max, as “Tron: Ares” drops to No. 5 the week of its theatrical release.

“The Conjuring: Last Rites” climbs two spots to No. 6 as it is now available for home viewing. Two Paramount+ Originals made it into the Top 10 with “Tulsa King” returning at No. 7 and the hit drama franchise “NCIS” (Any versions) at No. 8. Major League Baseball drops two spots to No. 9 as the playoffs continue without the New York Yankees, and the HBO Max series “It: Welcome to Derry”, based on the Stephen King novel “It,” joins the list at No. 10.

Weekly Top 10 (Oct. 4 – 10)