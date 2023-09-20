Stray Kids’ Global Citizen Festival performance will be replaced with one by group 3Racha after the South Korean boy band’s car accident.

On Wednesday, the official account of Stray Kids took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their upcoming schedule. Their post came after three of the K-pop musicians were involved in a minor crash earlier in the day.

Stray Kids 스케줄 안내https://t.co/ayyMGGuYfk — Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) September 20, 2023

“While returning to their dorms after a schedule on September 20th (Wed), the vehicle carrying Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin was involved in a minor car accident,” a post detailing the incident read. “None of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured, but as they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being.”

The eight-member group consists of Lee Know, Hyunjin, Seungmin, Changbin, Bang Chan, Felix, Han and I.N.

Oh no… Get well soon Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin 😭 pic.twitter.com/WmX4vIYpuB — FELIX INDONESIA🇲🇨 (@LeeFelixID) September 20, 2023

The group also apologized for the changeup. Taking their spot will be side group, 3Racha, which includes Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, who will perform under the names CB97, SpearB and J.One.

“We apologize for causing fans to worry with such sudden news,” the statement continued. “JYPE will place the artists’ health as the highest priority and will provide everything we can to support their recovery. Thank you.”

The Global Citizen Festival is set to kick off in New York on Saturday. Other acts on the event’s roster include D-Nice, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Sofia Carson and more.