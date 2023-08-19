Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx lend their voices to director Josh Greenbaum’s latest
“Strays” is a raunchy, R-rated comedy about a border terrier named Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell) who is trying to make his way back to his owner Doug (Will Forte). Along the way, he befriends several other canine companions, including the Boston terrier Bug (Jamie Foxx), Australian shepherd Maggie (Isla Fisher) and a Great Dane named Hunter (Randall Park).
Together, these strays embark on a journey where they encounter vicious predators, animal control officers and even some mind-altering mushrooms.
Reggie (Will Ferrell)
Reggie is a curious canine who is far more loyal to his owner Doug than Doug is to him.
Ferrell is known for his run on “Saturday Night Live” and a slew of comedies, including “Elf,” “Anchorman” and “Blades of Glory.”
Bug (voiced by Jamie Foxx)
Bug rescues Reggie from bullies and teaches him how to survive as a stray.
Jamie Foxx starred in the sketch comedy show “In Living Color.” He went on to win the Best Oscar for “Ray,” portraying musician Ray Charles. He recently starred in “They Cloned Tyrone.”
Hunter (voiced by: Randall Park)
Hunter is a Great Dane who one trained as a police dog. He wears a protective cone. He has feelings for Maggie.
Randall Park previously starred in the sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat.” He recently made his feature directorial debut with “Shortcomings.”
Maggie (Voiced by: Isla Fisher)
An Australian Shepard with an incredible sense of smell that helps Reggie find his way home.
Aussie actress Isla Fisher got her big break in the popular soap “Home and Away” before starring in movies including “Wedding Crashers” and “Confessions of a Shopaholic.” She is also the wife of Sacha Baron Cohen.
Doug (Will Forte)
Doug is Reggie’s owner and blames the dog for all his problems. He is a stoner who relies on his mom to pay the rent.
Will Forte is best known for starring in “Saturday Night Live” and the comedy “Macgruber,” based off his “SNL” character.
Rolf (Voiced by: Rob Riggle)
Rolf is a sheriff K-9 and friend of Hunter’s.
Rob Riggle is known for being a “Daily Show” correspondent and the host of golf game show “Holey Moley.”
Gus (voiced by Josh Gad)
Gus is a “narrator dog” that Reggie and Bub make fun of. But the story he tells is quite interesting.
Josh Gad is best known for voicing Olaf in “Frozen” and playing Le Fou in “Beauty and the Beast.”
Delilah (voiced by Sofia Vergara)
Delilah is a worn-out couch that Bug pleasures himself with.
Vergara is best known for playing Gloria on the sitcom “Modern Family.”
Willy (Brett Gelman)
Willy is an animal control officer who despises his job.
Gelman is best known for playing Murray Bauman on “Stranger Things.”