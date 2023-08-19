Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx lend their voices to director Josh Greenbaum’s latest

“Strays” is a raunchy, R-rated comedy about a border terrier named Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell) who is trying to make his way back to his owner Doug (Will Forte). Along the way, he befriends several other canine companions, including the Boston terrier Bug (Jamie Foxx), Australian shepherd Maggie (Isla Fisher) and a Great Dane named Hunter (Randall Park).

Together, these strays embark on a journey where they encounter vicious predators, animal control officers and even some mind-altering mushrooms.

