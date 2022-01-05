jason kilar warnermedia

Jason Kilar (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Streaming Is a ‘3-Horse Race’ Among Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max, WarnerMedia Boss Says

by | January 5, 2022 @ 12:46 PM

”2021 has been a year that HBO Max broke through,“ Jason Kilar says to trumpet company hitting 73.8 million global subscribers

Following Wednesday’s news that HBO and HBO Max had exceeded expectations with 73.8 million global subscribers at the end of 2021, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said that the streaming landscape is shaping up as a “three-horse race” between Netfix, Disney+ and HBO/HBO Max.

