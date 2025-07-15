Streaming Extends Gains Over Broadcast and Cable With 46% of TV Viewing in June

Streaming extended its gains over broadcast and cable with a 46% share of television in June, surging 5.4% over May with time spent primarily driven by a strong month for Netflix and a seasonal influx in viewing from school-aged audiences.

Total usage among six to 17 year olds was up 27% versus last month, and streaming accounted for two-thirds (66%) of their total time spent with TV in June. Not coincidentally, Netflix and Peacock both saw the largest month over month increases from the six to 17-year-old group, with viewing from that cohort jumping 32% and 37%, respectively, from May.

Source: Nielsen

The school-aged demographic also gave a boost to the Nielsen Gauge’s other category, which contains a variety of sources, including video game console and set top box usage. Overall, the category was up 14% compared to May, but was up 41% among six to 17-year-olds.

Overall, Netflix saw a 13.5% viewing increase month-other-month, the largest of any streaming platform, to command an 8.3% share of TV. However, it is still well behind industry leader YouTube, who notched a share of 12.8% for the month.

Netflix’s gains, which accounted for 42% of the streaming category’s gain for the month, were due to “Ginny & Georgia,” which was the most-streamed title of the month with 8.7 billion viewing minutes, and “Squid Game” Season 3, which generated nearly a billion viewing minutes per day across the series in the final three days of the June interval.

Also contributing were acquired series “Animal Kingdom” and “Blindspot,” which earned the second and third most-streamed titles in June and combined for 11.4 billion viewing minutes (5.71 billion and 5.69 billion, respectively).

Disney, whose streamers Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ are included on an aggregate basis, finished in third with a 4.8% share in June, followed by Amazon’s Prime Video with 3.6%, The Roku Channel with 2.5% and Tubi with 2.2%, Paramount, which includes Paramount+ and Pluto TV, with 2%, Peacock with 1.5% and Warner Bros. Discovery with 1.4%

Peacock saw the second largest monthly increase of 13.4%, fueled by the new season of “Love Island USA,” which generated 4.4 billion viewing minutes and was the fourth most-streamed title of the month.

Broadcast’s share of viewership fell 5% month-over-month and to 18.5%. It marks the first time the category has fallen below 20%.

Despite the drop, it saw a 17% boost from the NBA Finals on ABC, which represented the top seven telecasts of the month. In addition to the seven finals games, ABC took each of the top 12 telecasts in June, including the NBA trophy presentation and ABC’s “World News Tonight.”

Meanwhile, cable was flat compared to May, but lost 0.7 share points due to the larger increase in overall TV usage and finished June with 23.4% of TV.

It benefitted from the NBA Conference Finals on ESPN and TNT, which ranked as the top two cable telecasts, and saw a 12% bump in cable news viewing from a busy news cycle. It also was boosted by an upward trend in feature film viewing, as well as special programming, including Fox News Channel’s Army 250 Parade, which ranked fifth among cable programs with 2.8 million viewers, and CNN’s presentation of “Good Night, and Good Luck,” which was seventh among cable programs in June with 2.4 million viewers.

Overall, the combined share of broadcast and cable fell from 44.2% of TV in May to 41.9% in June. Streaming’s total share of TV surpassed broadcast and cable for the first time in May.