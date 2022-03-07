Paramount+ Tops U.S. Subscriber Growth in 2021, Says New Streaming Report | Charts

by | March 7, 2022 @ 5:38 PM

Meanwhile, Disney+ was No. 1 in global growth, according to Antenna’s annual report

Paramount+ boasted 27 million sign-ups in the U.S. in 2021, outdistancing all other streamers, according to Antenna’s Year in Streaming Report.

Paramount+ did have the advantage of replacing CBS All Access, which first launched in 2014. “They’ve had a really good head start, with regards to user base and data,” pointed out media analyst Evan Shapiro, founder of ESHAP.

Sharon Knolle

