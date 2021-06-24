The Streaming Grill

TheWrap

How to Find the Right Platform for the Right Project Amid the Streaming Wars (Video)

by | June 24, 2021 @ 2:03 PM

TheGrill Focus on Streaming: “If you’re a network or a major studio, you’re probably freaking out right now” about what streaming platform best drives your content, one executive says

Four experts in the field of entertainment content acquisition can agree on one thing: The expanding universe of new streaming platforms competing for content means it’s a seller’s market in today’s Hollywood.

However, in a spirited discussion during TheGrill: Focus on Streaming moderated by TheWrap’s senior business reporter Diane Haithman, FilmRise head of acquisitions Max Einhorn argued that the bigger the streaming universe gets, the more confusing it becomes for both the buyer and the seller.

Become a member to read more.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

How FilmRise Uses Artificial Intelligence to Show You What to Watch Next (Video)

‘TheGrill: Focus on Streaming’ Livestreams With Execs from Discovery+, Roku, FilmRise
kevin hart snoop dogg olympics

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg Will Recap the Olympics in Peacock Comedy Series
discovery hbo max content library

Size Matters: HBO Max and Discovery+ Already Surpass Netflix, Disney in Number of Titles | Chart
Roku Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart’s Action-Comedy Show ‘Die Hart’ Renewed for 2nd Season at Roku
DC League of Super Pets

Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski & More Join ‘DC League of Super-Pets’
big tech nollywood amazon netflix apple

Tech Takes Hollywood: How Amazon’s MGM Buy Signals a New Order in the Content Game
upfront week broadcast tv

Upfront Week Lowdown: TV Networks Fight for Relevance as Streaming Dominance Grows
Icon Music Through the Lens

PBS Lands Docuseries ‘Icon’ on History of Music and Rock Photography
Kevin Hart Fatherhood

Kevin Is a Struggling Single Dad in ‘Fatherhood’ Trailer (Video)

Tubi, Drafthouse Films and Giant Pictures Sign Exclusive Content Deal for Nearly 40 Titles