Stuart Damon, ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dies at 84

“General Hospital” star Stuart Damon has died at the age of 84, TheWrap has confirmed.

According to ABC7’s George Pennacchio, who first reported the news of Damon’s death, the actor had been “struggling with renal failure.”

Damon was known for starring on the ABC daytime soap as Dr. Alan Quartermaine for more than three decades, winning a best supporting actor trophy at the 1999 Daytime Emmys for his performance. Damon was a regular on the show from 1977 to 2007, when the character was killed off.

He reappeared on “General Hospital” several times throughout the subsequent years, most recently in 2013, and also appeared on the spinoff series “Port Charles.”

Damon’s other TV credits include “As the World Turns,” “Days of Our Lives” and the British supernatural detective series “The Champions.”

As a stage actor, prior to joining “General Hospital,” Damon appeared in shows including the 1965 TV movie of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” and the musical “Do I Hear a Waltz?”