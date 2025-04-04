StubHub Delays IPO as Tariffs’ Market Shockwaves Continue

StubHub delayed its IPO just a few weeks after filing on Friday as President Donald Trump’s new tariff plan continues to send shockwaves through the market and consumers weigh a future of potential financial and economic unrest.

The ticketing company is expected to wait and see how the market further reacts in the coming days and weeks to Trump’s aggressive global economic policies. If the market reaches a state of relative calm again, it will likely resume its efforts to go public.

StubHub allows its users to sell and buy resale tickets to a number of various live events, including concerts and sporting events. It filed an S-1 form with the SEC in March — putting StubHub one step closer to introducing public shares to the marketplace.

At the time, StubHub disclosed that it had experienced a net loss of $2.8 million in 2024 and generated a total of $1.77 billion in revenue. The year before, the company reported $1.37 billion in revenue and $405 million in total profit.

StubHub is one of the biggest forces in the live-event ticketing market. But even before Trump’s tariffs shook the world this week, the future of the live event industry was already viewed as uncertain by some. The worsening economy has caused many Americans to be more cautious with their spending. At the same time, ticketing companies like Live Nation have come under fire for high ticket prices and fees.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by over 1,600 points — marking the index’s worst session since June 2020. The Nasdaq similarly fell over 1,000 points, which also marked its largest drop in over five years.

The fallout of Trump’s tariffs has raised questions among many American investors and consumers about the country’s current economic state and future. In response, StubHub has adopted a wait-and-see approach to its marketplace plans, and it may not be the only company that does so moving forward.