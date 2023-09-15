2023 Student Academy Award Winners Hail From NYU, Columbia and European Schools

All of the winning films will be eligible for the 96th Oscars, slated to air on March 10, 2024

Student Academy Awards logo
Logo courtesy of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Jason Clark

Fourteen students join the ranks of decorated stalwarts such as Robert Zemeckis, Spike Lee, Pete Docter, Patricia Cardoso and Patricia Riggen to become student Academy Award winners, the Film Academy announced on Friday.

A total of 2,443 entries from 720 colleges and universities from around the world were entered for the prestigious honor, with recognition in animation, narrative, documentary and experimental disciplines.

All of the winning filmmakers are also eligible to compete in their respective short-film categories. Past entrants have accumulated 12 Oscars over the various ceremonies, with 67 nominations overall.

There will be an in-person ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 24th at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The gold, silver and bronze winners will be announced for their respective categories on that date.

Below is a fill list of winners and nations for the 50th Student Academy Awards:

The winners are (listed alphabetically by category):

Alternative/Experimental
Leo Behrens, “Skin,” American Film Institute 

Animation
Gabriel Augerai, Romain Augier & Yannick Jacquin, “Boom,” École des Nouvelles Images, France
César Luton, Achille Pasquier & Clémence Bailly, “Diplomatie de l’Éclipse,” MoPA 3D Animation School, France
Lisa Kenney, “Mum’s Spaghetti,” National Film and Television School, United Kingdom

Documentary
Lyuwei Chen, “Duet,” New York University 
Jean Chapiro, “Hasta Encontrarlos (Till We Find Them),” Columbia University
Giorgio Ghiotto, “Wings of Dust,” New York University 

Narrative
Mark Gerstorfer, “Invisible Border,” Filmakademie Wien, Austria
Iain Aigin Stronach Forbes, “Revisited,” Den Norske Filmskolen, Norway
Tamara Denić, “Istina (Truth),” Hamburg Media School, Germany

