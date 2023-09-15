2023 Student Academy Award Winners Hail From NYU, Columbia and European Schools

Fourteen students join the ranks of decorated stalwarts such as Robert Zemeckis, Spike Lee, Pete Docter, Patricia Cardoso and Patricia Riggen to become student Academy Award winners, the Film Academy announced on Friday.

A total of 2,443 entries from 720 colleges and universities from around the world were entered for the prestigious honor, with recognition in animation, narrative, documentary and experimental disciplines.

All of the winning filmmakers are also eligible to compete in their respective short-film categories. Past entrants have accumulated 12 Oscars over the various ceremonies, with 67 nominations overall.

There will be an in-person ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 24th at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The gold, silver and bronze winners will be announced for their respective categories on that date.

Below is a fill list of winners and nations for the 50th Student Academy Awards:



The winners are (listed alphabetically by category):

Alternative/Experimental

Leo Behrens, “Skin,” American Film Institute

Animation

Gabriel Augerai, Romain Augier & Yannick Jacquin, “Boom,” École des Nouvelles Images, France

César Luton, Achille Pasquier & Clémence Bailly, “Diplomatie de l’Éclipse,” MoPA 3D Animation School, France

Lisa Kenney, “Mum’s Spaghetti,” National Film and Television School, United Kingdom

Documentary

Lyuwei Chen, “Duet,” New York University

Jean Chapiro, “Hasta Encontrarlos (Till We Find Them),” Columbia University

Giorgio Ghiotto, “Wings of Dust,” New York University

Narrative

Mark Gerstorfer, “Invisible Border,” Filmakademie Wien, Austria

Iain Aigin Stronach Forbes, “Revisited,” Den Norske Filmskolen, Norway

Tamara Denić, “Istina (Truth),” Hamburg Media School, Germany