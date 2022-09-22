The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences have revealed the winners of the Student Academy Awards, all of which are now eligible to compete at the 2023 Oscars.

In the first edition of the ceremony to not distinguish between domestic and international submissions, five of the winning films hailed from schools based in the U.S., while the other five came from other countries.

The 14 winners were selected from a pool of 1,796 entries that came from 614 colleges and universities around the world. Previous Student Academy Award® winners include Patricia Cardoso, Pete Docter, Spike Lee, Patricia Riggen and Robert Zemeckis.

The winners are as follows (listed alphabetically by category):

Alternative/Experimental

Olivia Peace, “Against Reality,” University of Southern California

Animation

Jan Gadermann and Sebastian Gadow, “Laika & Nemo,” Konrad Wolf Film University of Babelsberg, Germany

Lachlan Pendragon, “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It,” Griffith Film School, Australia

Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard and Nicolas Mayeur, “The Seine’s Tears,” Pôle 3D Digital & Creative School, France

Documentary

Shuhao Tse, “Found,” New York University

Jared Peraglia, “Here to Stay,” New York University

Gabriella Canal and Michael Fearon, “Seasons,” Columbia University

Narrative

Nils Keller, “Almost Home,” University of Television and Film Munich, Germany

Welf Reinhart, “Rooms,” University of Television and Film Munich, Germany

Freddy Macdonald, “Shedding Angels,” American Film Institute