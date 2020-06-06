Movies That Need to Restart Production

20th Century Studios/Paramount Pictures/Lionsgate

All the Studio Films That Hope to Resume (or Start) Shooting, From ‘Little Mermaid’ to ‘The Batman’

by | June 6, 2020 @ 8:00 AM

An updating list with statuses, release dates and timelines as they become available

The coronavirus left dozens of Hollywood films in limbo as they were forced to shut down either mid-production or just as they preparing to shoot. Now all those films will need to resume at a point when it is deemed safe to do so, most likely with stringent new restrictions on set.

How will films proceed without the aid of large numbers of extras? Will studios look to resume productions in foreign countries that have already begun reopening? And will they be able to meet new timelines after studios have already been forced to juggle their release slates for 2020 and beyond?

TheWrap has compiled a list of movies from each studio that will need to either resume or start production. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:

Also Read: All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

Avatar

Disney & 20th Century Studios

“The Last Duel”

What: Director Ridley Scott’s historical drama, from 20th Century (formerly Fox), stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.
Status: Began filming in February in France and completed four and a half weeks of shooting, with production shut down in Ireland in March
Release Date: December 25, 2020 (limited)
Timeline for Resuming: Not available

“Avatar” sequels

What: James Cameron’s return to the world of Pandora stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver.
Status: On location production in New Zealand was postponed indefinitely in May.
Release Date: “Avatar 2” opens December 17, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: Virtual production continues in Manhattan Beach; New Zealand allowed filming to resume in early May, and Jon Landau shared in an Instagram post that they would return to set before the end of May

“Nightmare Alley”

What: From Searchlight Pictures, Guillermo del Toro directs the psychological thriller starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.
Status: Began production in January
Release Date: Undated
Timeline for Resuming: Not available

“The Little Mermaid”

What: Disney’s live-action remake of the animated “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy
Status: Preproduction in the U.K., with production originally scheduled to begin in March
Release Date: Undated
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

What: Marvel superhero movie from director Destin Daniel Cretton stars Simu Liu and Tony Leung
Status: Production halted in Australia in mid-March
Release Date: May 7, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: Not available

“Shrunk”

What: Sequel to “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” comedy franchise stars Josh Gad and Rick Moranis, from director Joe Johnston
Status: Preproduction
Release Date: Undated
Timeline for Starting: Not available

Untitled “Home Alone” Reboot

What: 20th Century Studios’ “Home Alone” reboot directed by Dan Mazer and written by “Saturday Night Live’s” Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell
Status: Preproduction
Release Date: Undated
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Soul”

What: Latest original film from Pixar featuring voice talent of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey
Status: Continuing production remotely
Release Date: November 20, 2020
Timeline for Resuming: Continuing production remotely

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

What: Disney animated film featuring voice talent of Awkwafina
Status: Continuing production remotely
Release Date: March 12, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: Continuing production remotely

does john wick chapter 3 parabellum have a post-credits scene

Lionsgate

Lionsgate

“John Wick Chapter 4”

What: The fourth film in the action franchise starring Keanu Reeves as the title assassin
Status: Preproduction
Release Date: Release postponed a year to May 27, 2022
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Jesus Revolution”

What: Jon Gunn directs this period piece set in the 1970s about the spiritual awakening of hippies in southern California.
Status: Preproduction
Release Date: Undated
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”

What: A biopic from Kingdom Story Company about NFL quarterback Kurt Warner
Status: Preproduction, with casting underway
Release Date: December 10, 2021
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Moonfall”

What: A sci-fi and adventure film from director Roland Emmerich about a crew sent to the moon to prevent a collision with the Earth; Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment is independently financing and producing while Lionsgate will release domestically
Status: Preproduction; Josh Gad and Halle Berry recently joined the cast and the rest of casting is underway
Release Date: Undated
Timeline for Starting: Looking to start production this fall

“Cobweb”

What: Horror movie from Samuel Bodin, creator of the French series “Marianne,” and produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey banner
Status: Preproduction
Release Date: Undated
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“The Devil’s Light”

What: A supernatural thriller about a nun who prepares to perform an exorcism and battles demons and a sexist church institution
Status: Preproduction
Release Date: Undated
Timeline for Starting: Not available

Mission: Impossible Fallout

Paramount

Paramount

“Mission: Impossible 7 and 8”

What: Christopher McQuarrie directs the latest films in the Tom Cruise action franchise
Status: Production was slated to begin in February in Venice, Italy — until the country shut down due to the coronavirus days before cameras were set to roll.
Release Date: November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022 (for “M:I 8”)
Timeline for Starting: The studio hopes to resume production in September

“Jackass 4” 

What: Johnny Knoxville and the gang return for another antic-filled film from director Jeff Tremaine
Status: The film was in preproduction
Release Date: July 2, 2021
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Babylon”

What: Damien Chazelle’s period Hollywood film stars Brad Pitt and Emma Stone
Status: Preproduction and casting
Release Date: Dec. 25, 2021
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

What: Fact-based from Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro that Paramount and Apple will jointly produce
Status: Film did not have a firm start date but was looking to shoot on location in Oklahoma earlier this year
Release Date: Undated
Timeline for Starting: Will be on track to resume when safe to do so

“Tiger’s Apprentice”

What: An animated film directed by Carlos Baena
Status: Production continuing remotely
Release Date: February 11, 2022
Timeline for Resuming: Production continuing remotely

“Rumble”

What: An animated film about the world of monster wrestling featuring the voices of Ben Schwartz, Terry Crews and Will Arnett
Status: Production continuing remotely
Release Date: January 29, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: Production continuing remotely

“PAW Patrol: The Movie”

What: Animated feature film based on the TV series “PAW Patrol”
Status: Production continuing remotely
Release Date: August, 20, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: Production continuing remotely

“Jersey Crabs”

What: An animated musical film about New Jersey crabs as directed by David Soren
Status: Production continuing remotely
Release Date: Undated
Timeline for Resuming: Production continuing remotely

uncharted 4 nate drake

Sony/Playstation

Sony

“Uncharted”

What: Adventure film based on the Playstation video game franchise starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg
Status: Was in preproduction with shooting originally eyeing a start in March
Release Date: October 8, 2021
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Cinderella”

What: A modern musical take on the classic “Cinderella” fairy tale starring Camilla Cabello, from director and writer Kay Cannon based on a story by James Corden
Status: Production was suspended at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. in March
Release Date: February 5, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: Not available

“Man From Toronto”

What: Action and comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson
Status: Preproduction
Release Date: September 17, 2021
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Shrine”

What: Horror film from Screen Gems and producer Sam Raimi starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cary Elwes and William Sadler
Status: Production began in February and was suspended in March
Release Date: Undated
Timeline for Resuming: Not available

“The Nightingale”

What: Historical drama directed by Mélanie Laurent and starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning
Status: Preproduction
Release Date: Pushed back a year to December 22, 2021
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Connected”

What: Animated family film featuring voice talent of Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph and Abbi Jacobson
Status: Continuing production remotely
Release Date: October 23, 2020
Timeline for Resuming: Continuing production remotely

“Vivo”

What: A musical animated film with a musical book by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Status: Continuing production remotely
Release Date: June 4, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: Continuing production remotely

“Hotel Transylvania 4”

What: The fourth installment in the “Hotel Transylvania” animated franchise featuring Adam Sandler
Status: Continuing production remotely
Release Date: August 6, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: Continuing production remotely

jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked

Universal

Universal

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

What: Third film in the “Jurassic World” franchise starring Chris Pratt and directed by Colin Trevorrow
Status: Production began in February
Release Date: March 19, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: Not available

Untitled Blumhouse Project

What: A low-budget film produced by Jason Blum that would shoot on the Universal backlot with a small cast and crew quarantined together at nearby hotel
Status: Budget is a reported $6.5 million
Release Date: Undated
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Flint Strong”

What: Boxing biopic starring Ice Cube
Status: Production began in March in Toronto
Release Date: Undated
Timeline for Resuming: Not available

Untitled Nicholas Stoller/Billy Eichner Comedy

What: A comedy starring and co-written by Billy Eichner about two men with commitment problems
Status: Originally set to begin filming on April 13
Release Date: Undated
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

What: The latest animated film as part of the “Despicable Me” and “Minions” franchise from Illumination Entertainment
Status: The film was delayed from its July 3, 2020 release date after Paris studio was closed in March and film was unable to complete in time
Release Date: July 2, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: Continuing production remotely

“Sing 2”

What: Animated sequel to 2016 film “Sing” from Illumination Entertainment
Status: In production remotely
Release Date: December 22, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: Continuing production remotely

The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle

Warner Bros.

Untitled Elvis Movie

What: Baz Luhrmann’s music biopic of Elvis Presley starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks
Status: Was meant to start production on March 16 in Australia but was shut down after Hanks tested positive for COVID-19
Release Date: November 5, 2021
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“The Batman”

What: Superhero movie starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader from director Matt Reeves
Status: Production suspended in the U.K. after seven weeks of filming completed, with another 11 weeks of production remaining
Release Date: October 1, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: Not available

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3”

What: Third film in “Harry Potter” spinoff franchise starring Eddie Redmayne
Status: Was scheduled to begin shooting in the U.K. on March 16
Release Date: November 12, 2021
Timeline for Starting: Not available

“The Matrix 4”

What: Lilly Wachowski directs sequel to sci-fi action franchise with Keanu Reeves
Status: Began production in February in San Francisco and was expected to move to Berlin in mid-March
Release Date: May 21, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: The cast signed eight-week extensions to keep on hold until at least July 6, with production aiming to resume in early July

“King Richard”

What: Will Smith stars in the biopic about Richard Williams, the demanding father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams.
Status: Filming began in January in Los Angeles
Release Date: November 19, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: Not available

“The Many Saints of Newark”

What: Prequel film to “The Sopranos” directed by Alan Taylor and co-written by David Chase and Lawrence Konner
Status: Main production completed, was in the midst of additional pick-up shooting in New York area when the shutdown happened.
Release Date: March 12, 2021
Timeline for Resuming: Not available

Beatrice Verhoeven, Jeremy Fuster and Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Paramount Animation
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate
  • the purge anarchy 4k hdr blu-ray Universal
  • Kajillionaire Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Focus Features
1 of 64

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Brian Welk

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • [email protected] • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

moana titanic trolls

How Movies on TV Have Performed in Ratings During Coronavirus Shutdowns
Documentaries Coronavirus

The New Look of Documentary Film in a Coronavirus World
John David Washington Tenet

What Happens if Warner Bros Has to Delay ‘Tenet’ Because Health Officials Aren’t Ready to Reopen Theaters?

What a Reopened Hollywood Looks Like: COVID-19 Officers on Set and Budgeting for More Shutdowns
Cannes Palais

How Much Will the ‘Cannes 2020’ Label Help When There’s No Cannes Film Festival?
streaming ott

Americans Subscribe to 27% More Streaming Services Than They Did a Year Ago
Bob Chapek

Disney Pledges $5 Million to Nonprofit Social Justice Groups
TRICIA MELTON

Freeform Marketing Exec Tricia Melton Joins Tom Ascheim at Warner Bros
black lives matter protest la city hall

What Should We Expect From Entertainment Companies When It Comes to Fighting Racism?
blackout

WarnerMedia Joins #BlackOutTuesday, Urges Employees to ‘Take Care’
Jamie Foxx Just Mercy

Warner Bros Offers ‘Just Mercy’ for Free Rentals in June for Blackout Tuesday
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE