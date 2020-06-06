All the Studio Films That Hope to Resume (or Start) Shooting, From ‘Little Mermaid’ to ‘The Batman’

An updating list with statuses, release dates and timelines as they become available

The coronavirus left dozens of Hollywood films in limbo as they were forced to shut down either mid-production or just as they preparing to shoot. Now all those films will need to resume at a point when it is deemed safe to do so, most likely with stringent new restrictions on set.

How will films proceed without the aid of large numbers of extras? Will studios look to resume productions in foreign countries that have already begun reopening? And will they be able to meet new timelines after studios have already been forced to juggle their release slates for 2020 and beyond?

TheWrap has compiled a list of movies from each studio that will need to either resume or start production. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:

Disney & 20th Century Studios

“The Last Duel”



What: Director Ridley Scott’s historical drama, from 20th Century (formerly Fox), stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Status: Began filming in February in France and completed four and a half weeks of shooting, with production shut down in Ireland in March

Release Date: December 25, 2020 (limited)

Timeline for Resuming: Not available

“Avatar” sequels



What: James Cameron’s return to the world of Pandora stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver.

Status: On location production in New Zealand was postponed indefinitely in May.

Release Date: “Avatar 2” opens December 17, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: Virtual production continues in Manhattan Beach; New Zealand allowed filming to resume in early May, and Jon Landau shared in an Instagram post that they would return to set before the end of May

“Nightmare Alley”



What: From Searchlight Pictures, Guillermo del Toro directs the psychological thriller starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.

Status: Began production in January

Release Date: Undated

Timeline for Resuming: Not available

“The Little Mermaid”



What: Disney’s live-action remake of the animated “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy

Status: Preproduction in the U.K., with production originally scheduled to begin in March

Release Date: Undated

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”



What: Marvel superhero movie from director Destin Daniel Cretton stars Simu Liu and Tony Leung

Status: Production halted in Australia in mid-March

Release Date: May 7, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: Not available

“Shrunk”



What: Sequel to “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” comedy franchise stars Josh Gad and Rick Moranis, from director Joe Johnston

Status: Preproduction

Release Date: Undated

Timeline for Starting: Not available

Untitled “Home Alone” Reboot



What: 20th Century Studios’ “Home Alone” reboot directed by Dan Mazer and written by “Saturday Night Live’s” Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell

Status: Preproduction

Release Date: Undated

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Soul”

What: Latest original film from Pixar featuring voice talent of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey

Status: Continuing production remotely

Release Date: November 20, 2020

Timeline for Resuming: Continuing production remotely

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

What: Disney animated film featuring voice talent of Awkwafina

Status: Continuing production remotely

Release Date: March 12, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: Continuing production remotely

Lionsgate

“John Wick Chapter 4”

What: The fourth film in the action franchise starring Keanu Reeves as the title assassin

Status: Preproduction

Release Date: Release postponed a year to May 27, 2022

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Jesus Revolution”

What: Jon Gunn directs this period piece set in the 1970s about the spiritual awakening of hippies in southern California.

Status: Preproduction

Release Date: Undated

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”

What: A biopic from Kingdom Story Company about NFL quarterback Kurt Warner

Status: Preproduction, with casting underway

Release Date: December 10, 2021

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Moonfall”

What: A sci-fi and adventure film from director Roland Emmerich about a crew sent to the moon to prevent a collision with the Earth; Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment is independently financing and producing while Lionsgate will release domestically

Status: Preproduction; Josh Gad and Halle Berry recently joined the cast and the rest of casting is underway

Release Date: Undated

Timeline for Starting: Looking to start production this fall

“Cobweb”

What: Horror movie from Samuel Bodin, creator of the French series “Marianne,” and produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey banner

Status: Preproduction

Release Date: Undated

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“The Devil’s Light”

What: A supernatural thriller about a nun who prepares to perform an exorcism and battles demons and a sexist church institution

Status: Preproduction

Release Date: Undated

Timeline for Starting: Not available

Paramount

“Mission: Impossible 7 and 8”

What: Christopher McQuarrie directs the latest films in the Tom Cruise action franchise

Status: Production was slated to begin in February in Venice, Italy — until the country shut down due to the coronavirus days before cameras were set to roll.

Release Date: November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022 (for “M:I 8”)

Timeline for Starting: The studio hopes to resume production in September

“Jackass 4”

What: Johnny Knoxville and the gang return for another antic-filled film from director Jeff Tremaine

Status: The film was in preproduction

Release Date: July 2, 2021

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Babylon”

What: Damien Chazelle’s period Hollywood film stars Brad Pitt and Emma Stone

Status: Preproduction and casting

Release Date: Dec. 25, 2021

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

What: Fact-based from Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro that Paramount and Apple will jointly produce

Status: Film did not have a firm start date but was looking to shoot on location in Oklahoma earlier this year

Release Date: Undated

Timeline for Starting: Will be on track to resume when safe to do so

“Tiger’s Apprentice”

What: An animated film directed by Carlos Baena

Status: Production continuing remotely

Release Date: February 11, 2022

Timeline for Resuming: Production continuing remotely

“Rumble”

What: An animated film about the world of monster wrestling featuring the voices of Ben Schwartz, Terry Crews and Will Arnett

Status: Production continuing remotely

Release Date: January 29, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: Production continuing remotely

“PAW Patrol: The Movie”

What: Animated feature film based on the TV series “PAW Patrol”

Status: Production continuing remotely

Release Date: August, 20, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: Production continuing remotely

“Jersey Crabs”

What: An animated musical film about New Jersey crabs as directed by David Soren

Status: Production continuing remotely

Release Date: Undated

Timeline for Resuming: Production continuing remotely

Sony

“Uncharted”

What: Adventure film based on the Playstation video game franchise starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Status: Was in preproduction with shooting originally eyeing a start in March

Release Date: October 8, 2021

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Cinderella”

What: A modern musical take on the classic “Cinderella” fairy tale starring Camilla Cabello, from director and writer Kay Cannon based on a story by James Corden

Status: Production was suspended at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. in March

Release Date: February 5, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: Not available

“Man From Toronto”

What: Action and comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson

Status: Preproduction

Release Date: September 17, 2021

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Shrine”

What: Horror film from Screen Gems and producer Sam Raimi starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cary Elwes and William Sadler

Status: Production began in February and was suspended in March

Release Date: Undated

Timeline for Resuming: Not available

“The Nightingale”

What: Historical drama directed by Mélanie Laurent and starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning

Status: Preproduction

Release Date: Pushed back a year to December 22, 2021

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Connected”

What: Animated family film featuring voice talent of Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph and Abbi Jacobson

Status: Continuing production remotely

Release Date: October 23, 2020

Timeline for Resuming: Continuing production remotely

“Vivo”

What: A musical animated film with a musical book by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Status: Continuing production remotely

Release Date: June 4, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: Continuing production remotely

“Hotel Transylvania 4”

What: The fourth installment in the “Hotel Transylvania” animated franchise featuring Adam Sandler

Status: Continuing production remotely

Release Date: August 6, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: Continuing production remotely

Universal

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

What: Third film in the “Jurassic World” franchise starring Chris Pratt and directed by Colin Trevorrow

Status: Production began in February

Release Date: March 19, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: Not available

Untitled Blumhouse Project

What: A low-budget film produced by Jason Blum that would shoot on the Universal backlot with a small cast and crew quarantined together at nearby hotel

Status: Budget is a reported $6.5 million

Release Date: Undated

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Flint Strong”

What: Boxing biopic starring Ice Cube

Status: Production began in March in Toronto

Release Date: Undated

Timeline for Resuming: Not available

Untitled Nicholas Stoller/Billy Eichner Comedy



What: A comedy starring and co-written by Billy Eichner about two men with commitment problems

Status: Originally set to begin filming on April 13

Release Date: Undated

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

What: The latest animated film as part of the “Despicable Me” and “Minions” franchise from Illumination Entertainment

Status: The film was delayed from its July 3, 2020 release date after Paris studio was closed in March and film was unable to complete in time

Release Date: July 2, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: Continuing production remotely

“Sing 2”

What: Animated sequel to 2016 film “Sing” from Illumination Entertainment

Status: In production remotely

Release Date: December 22, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: Continuing production remotely

Warner Bros.

Untitled Elvis Movie

What: Baz Luhrmann’s music biopic of Elvis Presley starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks

Status: Was meant to start production on March 16 in Australia but was shut down after Hanks tested positive for COVID-19

Release Date: November 5, 2021

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“The Batman”

What: Superhero movie starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader from director Matt Reeves

Status: Production suspended in the U.K. after seven weeks of filming completed, with another 11 weeks of production remaining

Release Date: October 1, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: Not available

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3”

What: Third film in “Harry Potter” spinoff franchise starring Eddie Redmayne

Status: Was scheduled to begin shooting in the U.K. on March 16

Release Date: November 12, 2021

Timeline for Starting: Not available

“The Matrix 4”

What: Lilly Wachowski directs sequel to sci-fi action franchise with Keanu Reeves

Status: Began production in February in San Francisco and was expected to move to Berlin in mid-March

Release Date: May 21, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: The cast signed eight-week extensions to keep on hold until at least July 6, with production aiming to resume in early July

“King Richard”

What: Will Smith stars in the biopic about Richard Williams, the demanding father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams.

Status: Filming began in January in Los Angeles

Release Date: November 19, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: Not available

“The Many Saints of Newark”

What: Prequel film to “The Sopranos” directed by Alan Taylor and co-written by David Chase and Lawrence Konner

Status: Main production completed, was in the midst of additional pick-up shooting in New York area when the shutdown happened.

Release Date: March 12, 2021

Timeline for Resuming: Not available

Beatrice Verhoeven, Jeremy Fuster and Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report