The AMPTP has reached a tentative deal with the union representing musicians in the United States and Canada, the American Federation of Musicians, setting updated terms for the use of music in television and film. The agreement is being unanimously recommended for approval by the AFM’s bargaining committee in a deal leaders say “represents a significant victory” for working musicians.

The full details of the contract are being kept confidential until it gets approved for a vote by members who work under the Basic Theatrical Motion Picture and Basic Television Motion Picture contracts.

“This agreement represents a major win for musicians who have long been under-compensated for their work in the digital age,” AFM International President Tino Gagliardi said in a statement. He also served as chief negotiator. “We have secured historic breakthroughs in streaming residuals, established critical guardrails against the misuse of AI, gained meaningful wage increases and other important gains. This agreement represents a watershed moment for the artists who create the soundtracks for countless film and TV productions.”

Before going to members, the deal must be approved by the AFM international executive board.

“I want to congratulate our AFM Fair Share for Musicians bargaining unit members for their unwavering commitment,” Gagliardi added, “to fighting for a contract that fairly compensates them for their invaluable contributions to film and TV and protects them in the ever-changing film and television industry.”

He thanked other Hollywood labor unions for their support, along with the AMPTP itself and the companies that make up its membership, as well as AMPTP president Carol Lombardini.

“We were not alone in this negotiation, and we were proud to have the full backing of fellow unions: SAG-AFTRA, Writers Guild of America, IATSE and the Teamsters,” Gagliardi stated. “It was yet another powerful reminder that when we have solidarity in the labor movement, we can achieve great things. We also would like to thank Carol Lombardini, president of the AMPTP, as well as the AMPTP and its member companies, for helping bring these negotiations to a successful conclusion.”