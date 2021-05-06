STXfilms Names Nasim Cambron as Publicity EVP

STXfilms announced on Thursday that Nasim Cambron, a former member of the studio’s publicity team, is rejoining the company as EVP of publicity. She will oversee all feature film publicity for the studio and report to marketing president Keri Moore.



A graduate of UCLA, Cambron was a part of the publicity campaigns for some of STX’s biggest hits, including “Hustlers,” the “Bad Moms” films and “Molly’s Game.” She returns to the studio after serving as a publicity manager for Netflix’s feature film division, where she worked on films like Tyler Perry’s first feature for the streaming service, “A Fall From Grace.”

“This is a homecoming for us and for Nasim,” Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, said. “She is an exceptional publicity leader and the right choice to lead our film PR team. Having worked with her for years, we have seen firsthand the kinds of results she has generated on behalf of our films and filmmakers, and we know the best is yet to come. We are thrilled to have her back.”

“Working with Nasim since her time at Universal, I know the unrivaled passion and creativity she brings to the table every day,” Moore added. “I could not be more excited for her return to STX, her partnership and insight on our upcoming campaigns, and this new chapter in her career.”

“I am thrilled to return to STX to work again with some of the best brains in our business,” Cambron said. “STX continues to bring a compelling array of films to audiences which, as a publicist, marketer, and movie-lover, allows for deeply fulfilling work. With brilliant and supportive leaders like Adam and Keri at the helm, I’m eager to dive into the work with the team and have a lot of fun doing it.”



Cambron will work on an STX slate that includes the Kristen Bell comedy “Queenpins,” an untitled Guy Ritchie action comedy starring Jason Statham and Hugh Grant, F. Gary Gray’s “Muscle” starring Vin Diesel and “The Marsh King’s Daughter” starring “Star Wars” alums Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn.



