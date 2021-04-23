Vin Diesel to Star in Action Comedy ‘Muscle’ From F Gary Gray at STX

Vin Diesel is bulking up. He’ll star in “Muscle,” an action-comedy that will reunite him with director F. Gary Gray for the movie set at STXfilms.

Scott Taylor and Wesley Jermaine Johnson wrote the original script, but the logline is being kept under wraps. Production is expected to begin later this year.

Diesel will also produce “Muscle” alongside Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips and Samantha Vincent for Diesel’s One Race Films. Gray will also executive produce.

“There are few directors who can match Gary’s skill with character, comedy and big action, which is why he is one of the most accomplished and in-demand directors working today. Over the years, Vin and I have worked together on a number of hit movies and it’s a thrill to re-team Vin and Gary after their billion-dollar success on ‘The Fate of the Furious.’ This will become one of the most eagerly anticipated films on our slate,” Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

Diesel last starred in the superhero movie “Bloodshot” and will next be seen in the ninth “Fast & Furious” film, “F9,” which opens on June 25.

Gray previously directed “The Fate of the Furious” with Diesel, and he’s also known for “Straight Outta Compton,” “Law Abiding Citizen” and the classic comedy “Friday.”

F. Gary Gray is represented by UTA and attorney Nina Shaw. Vin Diesel is represented by CAA and Linden Entertainment.

Deadline first reported the news.