Substack Seeks to Raise $65 Million in New Fundraising Round (Report)

Substack is raising $65 million in its latest round of fundraising, according to a report in Axios.

Axios noted that Substack didn’t respond to its request for comment, but the company will be valued around $650 million when the fundraising concludes. Current investor Andreessen Horowitz is reportedly leading the round.

A representative for Substack didn’t immediately return a request for comment from TheWrap, either.

The fundraising signifies how big newsletter publishing has gotten recently.

Prominent writers and journalists like Vox co-founder Matthew Yglesias, The Verge’s Casey Newton, New York magazine’s Andrew Sullivan, BuzzFeed’s Anne Helen Petersen and Vulture’s Hunter Harris have all left their gigs in recent months to write their newsletters full-time for paying subscribers on platforms like Substack. Publishers have also taken note and are focusing more on email newsletters to increase readership and subscriber numbers.

Substack, an online platform for publishing free and paid newsletters, launched in 2018 and has, in the past year, become the go-to platform for writers looking to monetize their followings.

In November 2020, there were reports that tech giant Twitter was interested in acquiring Substack itself. Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie, in response to a New York Times report Twitter had had “conversations” about making a deal, tweeted on at the time “this is not going to happen.”