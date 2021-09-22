‘Succession’ Creator: Don’t Look for Easter Eggs in the Title Credits

“Succession” creator/showrunner Jesse Armstrong wants to save you the time of feverishly pouring over the show’s main title credits for any clues about what’s to come in the new season.

The show’s opening credits, which feature a memorably haunting score by composer Nicholas Britell, features photos that are supposed to depict the Roy family’s earlier years. But that’s all it is, Armstrong says.

“We look carefully at the titles, we’re not in the habit of trying to really ferret away little clues, but it’s nice when things join up in the show,” Armstrong said Wednesday during the show’s Television Critics Association press tour panel. “We all have quite a detailed knowledge of this business in this world, and sometimes fragments fit together for people. But we’re not a super Easter Egg’y operation. That’s a cool thing some people do. It’s not especially what we do.”

The nine-episode Season 3 of “Succession” will debut Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9/8c on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Here’s the official description for the new batch of “Succession” episodes, per HBO: Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of Season two, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

“Succession” stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

Additional Season 3 cast members include Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova.