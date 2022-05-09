‘Succession’ Boss Reveals Writing on Season 4 ‘Almost Done’

“Succession” is a little closer to returning for its fourth season.

Over the weekend, at the BAFTA TV Awards, executive producer Jesse Armstrong shared an update on how writing the fourth season is going (the show was renewed for a fourth season last October).

“We’re almost done with the writing for Season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over,” he said, per Radio Times. “They’re a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we’re doing on the show.”

When the writers meet, however, that won’t mean completion of the scripts. Armstrong, who created the HBO show, said they do talk with the actors about their story arcs because “they’re smart and they think things about their character.”

Armstrong also spoke out about — at some point — concluding the series about the ultra-wealthy media and cruise line family The Roys, saying that the end isn’t coming just yet.

“I don’t think it should go on forever but we’re still having fun at the moment,” he said on the red carpet at the BAFTA TV Awards, the outlet reported.

Armstrong picked up actor Matthew Macfadyen’s supporting actor award at awards show.

Season 3 of the “Succession” aired in December.

Season 3 starred Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Scott Nicholson, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin returning. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova.

Other executive producers of the show alongside Armstrong include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.