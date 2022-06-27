‘Succession’ Season 4 Begins Production, Synopsis and Cast Revealed

“Succession” Season 4 is underway.

On Monday, HBO confirmed production has begun in New York City on the Emmy-winning show’s fourth season. The cable network released a photo of a slate that reveals executive producer Mark Mylod is directing the first episode back.

All the Roys are returning for Season 4. The cast for the new season includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

Here’s the logline for the next season: “In the 10-episode Season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed,” per HBO.

“Succession” was created by Jesse Armstrong, who is also an EP and the showrunner. Other EPs include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.