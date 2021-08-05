The Suicide Squad 2021

Warner Bros.

Why ‘The Suicide Squad’ Is Such a Box Office Wild Card

by | August 5, 2021 @ 10:45 AM

A wild, R-Rated bloodbath of a superhero movie will enter an extremely turbulent theatrical market. How it does is anyone’s guess

Opening weekend projections for this summer’s box office have been difficult thanks to the pandemic; but no film’s fate may be harder to predict than Warner Bros.’ “The Suicide Squad.”

James Gunn’s foray into the DC Universe will be affected by multiple factors both related to the pandemic and to its own attributes as a film. Trying to determine which of those factors will have the biggest influence is a puzzle that analysts are struggling to figure out.

“Every movie that is the first of its kind to come out this year is a new test case to see how it reacts to this pandemic environment,” Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian said. “Tracking was always a somewhat inexact science in the past. But now, with this R-rated superhero film in this environment and with this release strategy, comparisons to ‘Deadpool’ can’t be made.”

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

