Summer Blockbuster Hype Builds: ‘Superman’ and ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Are the Titles That Excite Audiences the Most

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Warner Bros.’ “Superman” jumps three spots to No. 1 a month before its July 11 release. “Jurassic World Rebirth” returns to the list at No. 2 ahead of its July 2 release. After an impressive four-week run at No. 1, “Lilo & Stitch” slips to No. 3. Following its premium digital release on June 3, “Sinners” climbs one spot to No. 4. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” moves up two spots to No. 5 following the announcement that its highly anticipated Season 5 premiere will be released in three parts.

Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning,” which held steady at No. 2 since its May 23 release, now lands at No. 6. Netflix’s “Squid Game” rises to No. 7 ahead of its highly anticipated Season 3 premiere on June 27. Marvel and 20th Century Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” premiering July 25, joins the list at No. 8. “NBA Basketball” dips to No. 9 as the finals are underway. Max’s “The Last of Us” dips to No. 10 following its Season 2 finale on May 25.

Weekly Top 10 (June 7 – 13)