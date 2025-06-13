Demand for Original Movies Is On the Rise, But IP Still Reigns Supreme | Charts

In the five-year period from 2020 to 2024, around 12% of new movies and shows were based on existing intellectual property (IP). This includes sequels, spinoffs and reboots, as well as any title based on “X,” which could include books, comics, games, podcasts or a number of other sources of existing IP. The share of new premieres based on IP has fallen for both movies and shows during this time, with both categories reaching a peak in 2021. Movies, traditionally more reliant on IP than series, have seen a steeper drop, and by 2024, the share of new shows leveraging existing IP surpassed that of movies.

At first glance, this decline might seem surprising, especially given the overwhelming presence of spinoffs, reboots and adaptations in the entertainment landscape. However, the numbers suggest that while IP-based titles still dominate headlines, a wealth of truly original content is being released each year, with many new titles not tied to existing franchises or based on existing content.

From a demand perspective, the trend is even more striking. Despite the decline in the share of new IP-based premieres, these titles continue to draw substantial attention. Although fewer than 20% of new movies and shows in the past five years were based on existing IP, a majority of the demand for movies has been for these IP-driven titles, and over 30% of the demand for shows.

Interestingly, while the share of IP-based premieres has been falling for both movies and shows, the demand for IP-based movies and shows is moving in opposite directions. The share of demand for truly original, non-IP-based movies has been growing since 2020. In contrast, there has been an increase in demand for series based on existing IP, as the industry looks to the world of adaptations to fuel fresh content for the small screen.

This raises an interesting question: Why does it feel like there are fewer truly original concepts in today’s entertainment landscape? Although the share of new IP-based premieres has been falling, when we focus on the Top 100 most in-demand titles each year, the picture becomes clearer. Over 70% of the Top 100 most in-demand movies in 2024 were based on existing IP, and nearly 50% of the Top 100 series were IP-driven.

In a world of finite audience attention, breaking into the popular consciousness has become increasingly difficult for original content. Even though the number of new and original titles is growing, it is established franchises and adaptations that continue to dominate mainstream attention. The paradox is clear: while studios may be relying less on existing IP for new premieres, the overwhelming demand for these IP-based titles still heavily influences industry trends.

While we are seeing a shift toward more original content in both film and television, IP-based titles largely capture the cultural conversation. The industry’s push for fresh ideas may eventually shift the balance, but for now, the demand for IP remains an undeniable force in shaping entertainment trends.