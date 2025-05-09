‘Summer of 69’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Jillian Bell’s Directorial Debut?

Sure, you could turn to the internet for sexual education — or you could hire a stripper to teach you. And the latter is the choice that Abby makes in “Summer of 69.”

Now streaming on Hulu and marking the directorial debut of Jillian Bell — who also co-wrote the script — “Summer of 69” centers on an awkward high school senior who hires an exotic dancer to help seduce her longtime crush before graduation.

Along the way, the women develop their own odd friendship, and learn a bit about self-confidence, acceptance, and adulthood. And they do all this while surrounded by some familiar faces.

Here’s who you’ll need to know.

Chloe Fineman in “Summer of 69″(Disney/Brett Roedel)

Santa Monica (Chloe Fineman)

Santa Monica is a dancer at the local strip club, and is hired by Abby to help educate her in more intimate matters. She’s played by Chloe Fineman, who most viewers will recognize from “Saturday Night Live,” where she is a current cast member.

Sam Morelos in “Summer of 69” (Disney/Brett Roedel)

Abby (Sam Morelos)

Abby is a high school senior who just wants to take advantage of the opportunity of her longtime crush finally being single. She’s played by Sam Morelos, best known for starring as Nikki in Netflix’s “That 90s Show.”

Matt Cornett in “Summer of 69” (Hulu)

Max (Matt Cornett)

Max is the popular guy at school and Abby’s longtime crush. He’s played by “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” alum Matt Cornett.

Nicole Byer in “Summer of 69” (Hulu)

Destiny (Nicole Byer)

Destiny is one of Santa Monica’s closest friends and coworkers at the club. She’s played by comedian Nicole Byer, host of “Wipeout.” You’ve also probably seen her acting in “Thelma” and “Grand Crew,” and heard her voice in series like “Rugrats” and more.

Liza Koshy in “Summer of 69” (Hulu)

Angel (Liza Koshy)

Angel completes the trio with Destiny and Santa Monica, and she’s played by Liza Koshy. You’ll recognize her from movies like “Players,” “Work It,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and more.

Paula Pell in “Summer of 69” (Hulu)

Betty Spaghetti (Paula Pell)

Betty Spaghetti runs the club, and unfortunately, she’s not great at the numbers side of business. She’s played by legendary comedian Paula Pell, who you might know from “Wine Country,” “Girls5Eva” and of course as a former writer on “SNL.”

Natalie Morales in “Summer of 69” (Hulu)

Robin (Natalie Morales)

Robin is Santa Monica’s old classmate, in charge of running their class reunion. She’s played by Natalie Morales, who you might’ve seen most recently on “Grey’s Anatomy.” She’s also appeared on “The Morning Show,” “Parks and Recreation” and more.

Alex Moffat in “Summer of 69” (Hulu)

DJ Don (Alex Moffat)

DJ Don is, well, the DJ at the club. He’s a surprisingly supportive guy, and he’s played by “Saturday Night Live” veteran Alex Moffat. Moffat has also starred in movies like “Holidate” and “Someone Great.”

Charlie Day in “Summer of 69” (Disney/Brett Roedel)

Rick Richards (Charlie Day)

Rick Richards is a sleezeball trying to snake the club away from Betty and her girls, and he’s played to gross perfection by Charlie Day. You’ll of course know him from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Horrible Bosses” and more.