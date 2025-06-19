Summer Ratings Preview: Streaming Goes Up as Kids and Family Programming Soars, Nielsen Exec Says

As the summer heats up and kids get out of school, viewing for the warmer months is expected to see an uptick in streaming as kids and family programming soars, according to Nielsen SVP of product leadership Brian Fuhrer.

The uptick in streaming can already be seen in Nielsen’s May report of The Gauge, which saw streaming’s share of total television usage outpace the combined share of broadcast and cable for the first time ever. Beyond the streaming milestone, May is typically the lowest viewed month of the year, per Fuhrer, who noted that viewing slowly picks up in the summer before coming back in full force with football season in the fall.

Though overall TV viewing is down in the summertime as viewers enjoy the warmer weather outdoors and head on vacation, streaming typically takes a bigger piece of the overall viewing pie with an absence of sports and big releases on linear TV. “[Streaming] doesn’t have this competition that they face in the fall with sports, and also the corresponding originals that broadcast and cable introduced during that season,” Fuhrer said.

He also noted that though cable historically introduced their original series in the summer, much of those have moved to the fall, in alignment with broadcast channels. Buzzy series like HBO’s “The Gilded Age” and new shows like FX’s “Alien: Earth” and USA Network’s “The Rainmaker” will still debut on cable this summer.

Instead, Fuhrer noted that big streaming releases over the summer — which can be seen in the debuts of “Squid Game” Season 3 and “Wednesday” Season 2 on Netflix and “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 on Prime Video — also help drive viewership to streaming.

Summer vacation also correlates to a higher percentage of kids and family programming, with family movies like “Moana 2,” which is about to approach 100 billion viewing minutes, and “The Wild Robot,” which was made available on Netflix in late May, resonating the most, Fuhrer explained. Notably, there isn’t too much of a boost for “Cocomelon” or “Bluey,” which is a mainstay on Nielsen’s weekly top 10 streaming charts, as those series resonate most with kids age 5 and under who aren’t in school yet.

Fuhrer also noted with school out for the summer, kids ages 12-17 often use moviegoing as an escape to get out of the house, though there’s plenty of families still waiting for movies to drop on streaming. “Whenever movies come out, they drop on one of the streaming services, they dramatically over-index among Hispanic homes,” Fuhrer said.

NBA finals grow audience, but still trend down

Friday’s Game 4 between the Pacers and Thunder averaged 9.41 million viewers on ABC, growing from the previous three games — which averaged 8.91 million, 8.76 million and 9.19 million viewers, respectively — but still trended downwards, overall. Viewership for Game 4 was down 2% from last year’s Celtics-Mavericks, and marks the least-watched Game 4, excluding the pandemic-ridden 2020 NBA Finals.

Estrella Media establishes itself as No. 1 FAST Channel for U.S. Hispanic audiences

EstrellaTV and Estrella News have ranked as the top Latino FAST channels in 2024’s fourth quarter, per an Amagi/Ampere report. Estrella has seen a 19% uptick in monthly unqiues, with 31 billion minutes streamed monthly, while premium CTV ad inventory has grown 290% in 2025 alone. Estrella has also seen a 35% increase in video views and gained 1 million new subscribers.

Ryan Seacrest hosts “Wheel of Fortune” (CBS Media Ventures)

“Wheel of Fortune” closes 2024-25 season with ratings growth

“Wheel of Fortune,” which saw Ryan Seacrest take over as host after Pat Sajak’s retirement, closed out the TV season with an overall uptick in both total viewers and households, making it the only syndicated game show to see growth. “Wheel of Fortune” averaged 7.93 million total viewers — gaining 74,000 viewers compared to last year — and averaged a 4.6 household rating for the season, up +1% year over year.

Overall, “Wheel of Fortune” ended the 2024-25 season as the No. 2 most-watched first-run syndicated series, after only “Jeopardy!” in both households and total viewers.