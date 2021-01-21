Peter Rabbit 2 Black Widow Ghostbusters Afterlife

Studios’ Summer Movie Dilemma: Postpone Again or Release in Theaters and Streaming at Same Time?

by | January 21, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

If theaters aren’t open again in time for May blockbusters, Hollywood studios have several options for backup plans

With uncertainty surrounding how quickly the COVID-19 vaccine will roll out, Hollywood studios face some tough decisions about what to do with films set for theatrical release in the second quarter of 2021 and even the summer.

Several major films scheduled to open in the second quarter are still up in the air, particularly ones from Disney and Sony, which haven’t finalized their release strategies for the quarter. On Easter weekend in early April, Sony is scheduled to release “Peter Rabbit 2,” a sequel that has been delayed a whole year due to the pandemic. In June, the studio is set to release two of its biggest 2021 blockbusters: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

