Go Pro Today

How ‘Save Yourselves!’ Filmmakers Imagined a Couple in Quarantine Pre-COVID (Video)

Sundance 2020: Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson’s sci-fi comedy is about what happens when two people shut off their phones during an alien invasion

| October 1, 2020 @ 2:15 PM Last Updated: October 1, 2020 @ 2:19 PM

When writer-director team Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson conceived their sci-fi comedy “Save Yourselves!” they had no idea how timely it might become.

The film, which debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, stars Sunita Mani and John Reynolds as a couple who head to upstate New York to disconnect from their phones and find themselves. Cut off from the world, they miss the news that the planet is under attack.

The duo said they got their inspiration by asking themselves, “What’s the worst thing that could happen?”

“What’s happening in real life is worse,” Fischer told TheWrap’s Beatrice Verhoeven at the festival in January — months before the idea of self-isolation and quarantine became a commonplace phenomenon.  “The slow death of the planet is more dramatic, but we went with the four-day end of world.”

Also Read: 'The Glorias' Subject Gloria Steinem on the Importance of a Feminist President, 'Whether That Person Is Male or Female' (Video)

Also in the interview, Fischer and Wilson shared that they wrote the script with Mani in mind for the lead role — and even named the character after the actress, who’s best known for her work in TV shows like “GLOW” and “Mr. Robot.”

“I’ve heard about this project for a really, really long time and I have worked with Alex for a really long time and so I got to read iterations of the script,” Mani said. “I was attached immediately.”

“We wrote the script for her,” Wilson said, while Fischer added, “Her character’s name is Su.”

“But I didn’t really know that!” Mani said.

Also Read: Mila Kunis Says She Was as Thin for 'Four Good Days' as She Was for 'Black Swan' (Video)

“I know, we didn’t really tell you,” Fischer responded. “And then John, I don’t know, we weren’t really interested in John [Reynolds] for a long time and then for some reason we ended up …”

“No, no,” Wilson interjected. “We saw John in ‘Search Party,’ we loved him and he’s very, very funny. We couldn’t see anyone else in the role after that.”

Bleecker Street is releasing “Save Yourselves!” in select theaters on Friday.

Watch the video above.

Sundance Portraits From A to Z: Andy Samberg to Zazie Beetz (Exclusive Photos)

  • Sundance2020 gallery split v2
  • Glenn Close, Four Good Days
  • Mila Kunis, Four Good Days
  • Rodrigo Garcia, Four Good Days
  • Toni Collette, Dream Horse
  • Euros Lyn, Dream Horse
  • Sienna Miller, Wander Darkly
  • Diego Luna, Wander Darkly
  • Ron Howard, Rebuilding Paradise
  • Alison Brie, Horse Girl
  • Jeff Baena, Horse Girl
  • Steven Yeun, Minari
  • Yuh Jung Youn, Minari
  • Han Yeri, Minari
  • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
  • Kelly Rowland, Bad Hair
  • Ashley Blaine Featherson, Bad Hair
  • James Van Der Beek, Bad Hair
  • Yaani King Mondschein, Bad Hair
  • Elle Lorraine, Bad Hair
  • Justin Simien, Bad Hair
  • Hatice Cengiz, The Dissident
  • Bryan Fogel, The Dissident
  • Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
  • Cristin Milioti, Palm Springs
  • Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, Palm Springs
  • Andy Siara, Palm Springs
  • Joe Keery, Spree
  • John DeLuca, Spree
  • Spree Director and Cast
  • Uncle Frank Director Alan Ball and Cast
  • Allan Ball, Uncle Frank
  • Paul Bettany, Uncle Frank
  • Sophia Lillis, Uncle Frank
  • Peter Macdissi, Uncle Frank
  • Rachel Brosnahan, Ironbark
  • Dominic Cooke, Rachel Brosnahan, and Merab Ninidze, Ironbark
  • Wilmer Valderrama, Blast Beat
  • Diane Guerrero, Blast Beat
  • Moises Arias, Blast Beat
  • Kali Uchis, Blast Beat
  • Daniel Dae Kim, Blast Beat
  • Mateo Arias, Blast Beat
  • Esteban Arango, Blast Beat
  • Lee Gelernt, The Fight
  • Brigitte Amiri, The Fight
  • THE FIGHT and Kerry Washington
  • Winston Duke, Nine Days
  • Bill Skarsgård, Nine Days
  • Zazie Beetz, Nine Days
  • Benedict Wong, Nine Days
  • Arianna Ortiz, Nine Days
  • David Rysdahl, Nine Days
  • Edson Oda, Nine days
  • Sil Lai Abrams, Drew Dixon, and Sherri Hines, On the Record
  • Gloria Steinem, The Glorias
  • Julie Taymor, The Glorias
  • Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
  • Christopher Abbott, Possessor
  • Brandon Cronenberg, Possessor
  • Agnes Gund, Aggie
  • Catherine Gund, Aggie
  • Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Farewell Amor
  • Zainab Jah, Farewell Amor
  • Jayme Lawson, Farewell Amor
  • The Go Go's and Steve Pond
  • The Go Go's and Director Alison Ellwood
  • John Reynolds, Save Yourselves
  • Sunita Mani, Save Yourselves
  • Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, Save Yourselves
  • Alec Baldwin, Beast Beast
  • Jose Angeles, Will Madden, and Shirley Chen, Beast Beast
  • Bao Nguyen, Be Water
  • Julie Nottingham, Be Water
  • Lana Wilson, Miss Americana
  • Christine O'Malley, Morgan Neville, and Caitrin Rogers, Miss Americana
  • Jessica Hargrave and Ryan White, Assassins
  • Carey Mulligan and Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • Maimouna Doucoure and Zangro, Cuties
  • Charlie Shotwell, Jude Law, and Oona Roche, The Nest
  • Devin France, Wendy
  • Elisabeth Moss, Shirley
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Shirley
  • Josephine Decker, Shirley
  • Logan Lerman, Shirley
  • Brian Lazarte, McMillions
  • James Lee Hernandez, McMillions
  • Julia Garner, The Assistant
  • Kitty Green, The Assistant
  • Marquise Vilson, Sam Feder, Amy Scholder, Disclosure
  • Zeke Smith, Zackary Drucker, and Jen Richards, Disclosure
  • Rebecca Hall, The Night House
  • David Bruckner, The Night House
  • Stacy Martin, The Night House
  • Charm City Kings Cast and Crew
  • Wagner Moura, Sergio
  • Brent Travers and Daniel Marc Dreifuss, Sergio
  • Greg Barker, Sergio
  • Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein, The Nowhere Inn
  • Pilou Asbæk, Run Sweetheart Run
  • Ella Balinska, Run Sweetheart Run
  • Pilou Asbæk, Shana Feste, and Ella Balinska, Run Sweetheart Run
  • Emily Mortimer, Relic
  • Patricia Vidal Delgado, La Leyenda Negra
  • Monica Betancourt, La Leyenda Negra
  • Viggo Mortensen, Falling
  • Lance Henriksen, Falling
  • Laurent Bouzereau and Natasha Gregson Wagner, Natalie Wood, What Remains Behind
  • Stacey Reiss, Spaceship Earth
  • Mark Nelson, Spaceship Earth
  • Matt Wolf, Spaceship Earth
  • Linda Leigh, Spaceship Earth
  • Marina Zenovich, Lance
  • Andrea Riseborough, Luxor
  • Karim Saleh, Luxor
  • Brenda Chapman, Come Away
  • Aubrey Plaza, Black Bear
1 of 117

Sundance 2020: Stars like Glenn Close, Kerry Washington and Bill Skarsgard stop by TheWrap Studio presented by Heineken at the Pando Art Gallery

View In Gallery

Related Content