Why Hulu Is Once Again Sundance’s Buyer to Watch

by | January 28, 2021 @ 5:12 PM

Sundance 2021: “Is Disney going to be aggressive now that can go international with their recently acquired Star in Asia?” one agent tells TheWrap

All eyes are on Disney’s Hulu streaming service as the potential big buyer at this year’s Sundance Film Festival — after a record-breaking purchase of the Andy Samberg-Cristin Milioti comedy “Palms Springs” last year and the new potential to pick up worldwide rights by partnering with the parent company’s overseas streaming service Star.

“People still need content, production has been stop-start, so everyone is going to be looking for finished products,” one agent who will be selling films at Sundance told TheWrap. “It sounds like Hulu is gonna be aggressive. Sitting at home, waiting for things to do in the evenings, there is an opportunity for them to pick up some titles. It’s going to be interesting to be Hulu because they are domestic, but is Disney going to be aggressive now that they can go international with their recently-acquired Star in Asia?” (Disney picked up the Mumbai, India-based TV and streaming giant as part of its $71 billion acquisition of Fox two years ago.)

Become a member to read more.
Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Senior Film Reporter

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Streaming

How Streaming’s ‘Rapid Growth’ Has Americans Spending More Than Ever on Content
The Mighty Ducks Game Changers

‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Trailer: Lauren Graham Starts a Hockey Team (Video)
Name That Tune

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Name That Tune’ Outdoes Lead-in ‘The Masked Dancer’ in Key Demo
Coronavirus movie theaters

Will Highly Contagious COVID Strains Doom Movie Theaters’ Reopening Plans?
AMC Movie Theaters

Inside AMC’s Wall Street Surge: A ‘David Vs Goliath’ Reddit Battle

Aidy Bryant’s ‘Shrill’ to End With Season 3 at Hulu

How Will Sundance’s Virtual Festival Affect Film Sales?

Ratings: ‘Mixed-ish’ Season 2 Premiere Delivers Mixed-ish Results for ABC
comcast vince mcmahon

Could WWE Network-Peacock Deal Set the Stage for Comcast Buying WWE?
ADAM ARON AMC THEATRES thegrill

AMC Theatres Escaped Bankruptcy With Latest Cash Injection – But for How Long?
bachelor 911 lone star ratings

‘The Bachelor’ Bests Fox’s ‘9-1-1’ Lineup in Demo Ratings, but Not Total Viewers