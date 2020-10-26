Sundance Institute Board of Trustees

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Sundance Institute Expands Board With Diverse Group of 7 New Trustees

by | October 26, 2020 @ 12:00 PM

The now 32-person board is 50-50 men and women and 10 who identify as people of color

The Sundance Institute on Monday appointed seven new members to its Board of Trustees, bringing it to a 32-person board that is evenly split between men and women and features 10  who identify as people of color, including six who identify as Black.

The newest members are Kimberlé Crenshaw, Ann Lewnes and Wonya Lucas, who join the board alongside Uzodinma Iweala, Amanda Kelso, William Plapinger and Junaid Sarieddeen, all of whom joined over the last year. While the Sundance Institute board typically includes 24-28 members, it expanded this year to add new members and to replace three members whose terms had expired.

Become a member to read more.
Brian Welk

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Why ‘The Voice’ Producer Jim Roush Is Investing in a New Gaming Television Network
Jeffrey Katzenberg Quibi DreamWorks

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi Odyssey: Blind Hubris or Ambition Denied?
world series smackdown ratings

Why Fox Is Bumping WWE ‘SmackDown’ to Cable Despite Record-Low World Series Ratings
Toby Emmerich

WarnerMedia Reorg: Toby Emmerich to Oversee HBO Max Original Films
jeffrey katzenberg quibi iqiyi

Chinese Video Giant iQIYI Makes No-Cash Offer for Quibi Content (Exclusive)
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Giants vs Eagles Nailbiter Makes Fox Highest-Rated Network on Debate Night
A Conversation With Quibi's Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg And Quibi Creators Lena Waithe, Veena Sud, And Kaitlin Olson At Sundance 2020

Why Hollywood Unions Aren’t Mourning Quibi’s Death

Why Breaking Up Google Is ‘Unlikely,’ Despite Justice Department’s Antitrust Lawsuit
john stankey warnermedia

AT&T Stock Up 6% Despite $1.6 Billion COVID-19 Impact at WarnerMedia
trump biden debate ratings

Will the Final Trump-Biden Debate Set New Ratings Records?
The Conners

‘The Conners’ Season 3 Premiere Bumps Into Fox’s World Series, Slips 31% in Ratings