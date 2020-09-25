Sundance Institute Hires Gina Duncan in New Role as Producing Director

As the Sundance Film Festival plots what will be an unconventional 2021 festival meant to take place beyond Park City, the Sundance Institute has hired Gina Duncan in a newly created role as the team’s producing director.
Duncan, formerly leading the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s film operations, will report directly to festival director Tabitha Jackson and will work closely with programming director Kim Yutani.
Duncan will focus on the practical, audience-facing elements of the Sundance Film Festival, including working with the programming team on curating works for exhibition and lead the vision on the Sundance Institute’s year-round public programs.
She’ll also be working to build more inclusivity at the festival and manage year-round engagement between the industry and other artists. Her first day will be Monday, Sept. 28.
“Gina’s experience across the arts, industry, and festival space excited us, as did her stellar reputation, innovative spirit, values-driven approach and transformational results,” Jackson said in a statement. “I can’t wait to partner with her and the rest of our incredible team on writing and producing the next chapter of Sundance Film Festival.”
“I’m excited to join the Sundance team at this key inflection point, as they imagine such a pivotal Festival. It’s moments like these that invigorate not only creative programmers, but also enliven audiences who are ready to greet new and fresh approaches and ideas,” Duncan said in a statement.
Duncan previously served as vice president of film and strategic programming at BAM most recently, leading BAM’s film operations, guiding first-run film and repertory programs, and overseeing the annual BAMcinemaFest.
Prior to BAM, she was director of industry engagement and special programs at Jacob Burns Film Center, where she managed programming planning, operations, and worked closely with JBFC board members Jonathan Demme and Janet Maslin on curating and implementing their respective film series.
She is a member of the board of SPACE on Ryder Farm and the advisory board of Jacob Burns Film Center’s Creative Culture fellowship.
