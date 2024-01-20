Sundance 2024 Portrait Gallery: Saoirse Ronan, Julia Fox and Lucy Liu Hit TheWrap’s Studio

The stars are out in Park City, Utah as the first film festival of the year arrives. This year marks the 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival, bringing stars and indie filmmakers to the snowy mountains of Park City to showcase the films that will impact the year ahead. TheWrap is there to capture them all at its interview and portrait studio at the NFP Inspire Lounge on Main Street.

All photos by TheWrap’s Creative Director Jeff Vespa.

Photo by Jeff Vespa Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Jason Schwartzman, “Between the Temples”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Carol Kane, “Between the Temples”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Madeline Weinstein, Robert Smigel, Nathan Silver, Jason Schwartzman & Carol Kane, “Between the Temples”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Simone Ashley, “10 Lives”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Mo Gilligan, Simone Ashley & Chris Jenkins, “10 Lives”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Lucy Liu, “Presence”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Julia Fox, “Presence”

Photo by Jeff Vespa West Mulholland, Callina Liang, Eddy Maday, Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan & Julia Fox, “Presence”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Lucy Lawless, “Never Look Away”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Jena Malone, “Little Death”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Gaby Hoffman, “Little Death”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Gaby Hoffman, Talia Ryder & Jena Malone, “Little Death”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Perry Farrell & Etty Lau Farrell, “Lolla: The Story of Lollapolooza”

Photo by Jeff Vespa James Lee Hernandez, Perry Farrell, Brian Lazarte & Michel John Warren, “Lolla: The Story of Lollapolooza”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Julie Cohen, Katia Maguire, Sara Bernstein, Betsy West, Carla Gutierrez & Loren Hammonds, “Frida”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Jess Devaney, Ian Olds, Sweta Vohra, Netsanet Negussie, Yance Ford & Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, “Power”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Bridgett Greenberg, Ingrid Haas, Alison Rich & Avtar Khalsa, “Pathological”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Kris Brown, President of BRADY, United Against Gun Violence

Photo by Jeff Vespa Qaher Harhash, John Early, Theda Hammel & John Roberts, “Stress Positions”

Photo by Jeff Vespa Brandi Cyrus, DJ & Podcast Host