Sundance 2024 Portrait Gallery: Saoirse Ronan, Julia Fox and Lucy Liu Hit TheWrap’s Studio

Simone Ashley, Jena Malone and Jason Schwartzman are also photographed by Jeff Vespa at TheWrap’s Sundance studio presented by NFP

Sundance portrait split 2024
Photos by Jeff Vespa

The stars are out in Park City, Utah as the first film festival of the year arrives. This year marks the 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival, bringing stars and indie filmmakers to the snowy mountains of Park City to showcase the films that will impact the year ahead. TheWrap is there to capture them all at its interview and portrait studio at the NFP Inspire Lounge on Main Street.

All photos by TheWrap’s Creative Director Jeff Vespa.

Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun”

Jason Schwartzman, “Between the Temples”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jason Schwartzman, “Between the Temples”

Carol Kane, “Between the Temples”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Carol Kane, “Between the Temples”

Cast, “Between the Temples," Sundance 2024
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Madeline Weinstein, Robert Smigel, Nathan Silver, Jason Schwartzman & Carol Kane, “Between the Temples”

Read Next
'Little Death' Star Jena Malone Explains Why Her 'Number One Favorite Activity' Is Working With First-Time Filmmakers | Video
Simone Ashley, “10 Lives”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Simone Ashley, “10 Lives”

Mo Gilligan, Simone Ashley, Chris Jenkins, “10 Lives”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Mo Gilligan, Simone Ashley & Chris Jenkins, “10 Lives”

Lucy Liu, “Presence”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Lucy Liu, “Presence”

Julia Fox, “Presence”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Julia Fox, “Presence”

Cast of "Presence," Sundance 2024
Photo by Jeff Vespa

West Mulholland, Callina Liang, Eddy Maday, Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan & Julia Fox, “Presence”

the-outrun
Read Next
'The Outrun' Review: Saoirse Ronan Shines in a Muddled Story of Sobriety
Lucy Lawless, Director, Screenwriter, Producer, “Never Look Away”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Lucy Lawless, “Never Look Away”

Jena Malone, “Little Death”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jena Malone, “Little Death”

Gaby Hoffman, “Little Death”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Gaby Hoffman, “Little Death”

Gaby Hoffman, Talia Ryder, Jena Malone, “Little Death”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Gaby Hoffman, Talia Ryder & Jena Malone, “Little Death”

Perry Farrell and Etty Lau Farrell, “Lolla: The Story of Lollapolooza”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Perry Farrell & Etty Lau Farrell, “Lolla: The Story of Lollapolooza”

'Frida' director Carla Guiterrez sits down with Sharon Waxman at TheWrap's Sundance Studio 2024, presented by NFP.
Read Next
'Frida' Documentarian Carla Gutierrez Wanted to Emphasize the Artist's Love of Mexico | Video
Perry Farrell and filmmakers of “Lolla: The Story of Lollapolooza”
Photo by Jeff Vespa

James Lee Hernandez, Perry Farrell, Brian Lazarte & Michel John Warren, “Lolla: The Story of Lollapolooza”

Filmmakers of "Frida," Sundance 2024
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Julie Cohen, Katia Maguire, Sara Bernstein, Betsy West, Carla Gutierrez & Loren Hammonds, “Frida”

Cast of "Power," Sundance 2024
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jess Devaney, Ian Olds, Sweta Vohra, Netsanet Negussie, Yance Ford & Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, “Power”

Filmmakers of “Pathological," Sundance 2024
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Bridgett Greenberg, Ingrid Haas, Alison Rich & Avtar Khalsa, “Pathological” 

Kris Brown, President of BRADY, United Against Gun Violence
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Kris Brown, President of BRADY, United Against Gun Violence

“Stress Positions," Sundance 2024
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Qaher Harhash, John Early, Theda Hammel & John Roberts, “Stress Positions” 

Brandi Cyrus, DJ & Podcast Host
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Brandi Cyrus, DJ & Podcast Host

Cast of "Girls State," Sundance 2024
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Tochi Destiney, Madeline Ruth Rowan, Anna Chellis, Cecilia Bartin, Emily Rose Worthmore, Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss, Nisha Murali, Faith Glasgow & Brooke Ann Taylor, “Girls State”

between-the-temples
Read Next
'Between the Temples' Review: Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane Lead a Sharply Comedic Look at Faith and Vulnerability

Kristen Lopez

Kristen Lopez joined TheWrap as Film Editor in 2022. She has been a pop culture essayist, critic, and editor whose articles have appeared at Variety, MTV, TCM, and Roger Ebert. She was previously the TV Editor for IndieWire where she was nominated for a SoCal Journalism Award and National Journalism Award by the LA Press…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.