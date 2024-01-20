Sundance 2024 Portrait Gallery: Saoirse Ronan, Julia Fox and Lucy Liu Hit TheWrap’s Studio

The stars are out in Park City, Utah as the first film festival of the year arrives. This year marks the 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival, bringing stars and indie filmmakers to the snowy mountains of Park City to showcase the films that will impact the year ahead. TheWrap is there to capture them all at its interview and portrait studio at the NFP Inspire Lounge on Main Street.
All photos by TheWrap’s Creative Director Jeff Vespa.
Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun”
Jason Schwartzman, “Between the Temples”
Carol Kane, “Between the Temples”
Madeline Weinstein, Robert Smigel, Nathan Silver, Jason Schwartzman & Carol Kane, “Between the Temples”
Simone Ashley, “10 Lives”
Mo Gilligan, Simone Ashley & Chris Jenkins, “10 Lives”
Lucy Liu, “Presence”
Julia Fox, “Presence”
West Mulholland, Callina Liang, Eddy Maday, Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan & Julia Fox, “Presence”
Lucy Lawless, “Never Look Away”
Jena Malone, “Little Death”
Gaby Hoffman, “Little Death”
Gaby Hoffman, Talia Ryder & Jena Malone, “Little Death”
Perry Farrell & Etty Lau Farrell, “Lolla: The Story of Lollapolooza”
James Lee Hernandez, Perry Farrell, Brian Lazarte & Michel John Warren, “Lolla: The Story of Lollapolooza”
Julie Cohen, Katia Maguire, Sara Bernstein, Betsy West, Carla Gutierrez & Loren Hammonds, “Frida”
Jess Devaney, Ian Olds, Sweta Vohra, Netsanet Negussie, Yance Ford & Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, “Power”
Bridgett Greenberg, Ingrid Haas, Alison Rich & Avtar Khalsa, “Pathological”
Kris Brown, President of BRADY, United Against Gun Violence
Qaher Harhash, John Early, Theda Hammel & John Roberts, “Stress Positions”
Brandi Cyrus, DJ & Podcast Host
Tochi Destiney, Madeline Ruth Rowan, Anna Chellis, Cecilia Bartin, Emily Rose Worthmore, Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss, Nisha Murali, Faith Glasgow & Brooke Ann Taylor, “Girls State”
