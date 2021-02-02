Go Pro Today

29 Sundance Film Festival Portraits, From Robin Wright to Vanessa Kirby (Exclusive Photos)

Demián Bichir, Zoe Lister-Jones and more join TheWrap’s virtual festival studio for 2021

Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap | February 2, 2021 @ 12:31 PM Last Updated: February 2, 2021 @ 1:08 PM
2021 Sundance gallery split
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Robin Wright, Land
Director-actress Robin Wright, "Land"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Demián-Bichir, Land
Actor Demián Bichir, "Land"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Vanessa Kirby, The World to Come
Actress Vanessa Kirby, "The World to Come"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Katherine Waterston, The World to Come
Actress Katherine Waterston, "The World to Come"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Nanfu Wang, In the Same Breath
Director Nanfu Wang, "In the Same Breath"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Camaron Engels, R#J
Actor Camaron Engels, "R#J"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Francesca Noel, R#J
Actor Francesca Noel, "R#J"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Siddiq Saunderson, R#J
Actor Siddiq Saunderson, "R#J"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Diego Tinoco, R#J
Actor Diego Tinoco, "R#J"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Carey Williams, R#J
Director Carey Williams, "R#J"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Zoe Lister-Jones, How It Ends
Actress and co-writer/director Zoe Lister-Jones, "How It Ends"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Daryl Wein, How It Ends
Co-writer/director Daryl Wein, "How It Ends"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Cailee Spaeny, How It Ends
Actress Cailee Spaeny, "How It Ends"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Ellen Scherer Crafts, Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
Producer Ellen Scherer Crafts, "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street"   Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Trevor Crafts, Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
Producer Trevor Crafts, "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Marilyn Agrelo, Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
Director Marilyn Agrelo, "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Pedro Kos, Rebel Hearts
Director Pedro Kos, "Rebel Hearts"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Lucy Walker, Bring Your Own Brigade
Writer-director Lucy Walker, "Bring Your Own Brigade"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Daniel Gillies, Coming Home in the Dark
Actor Daniel Gillies, "Coming Home in the Dark" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
James Ashcroft, Coming Home in the Dark
Director/co-writer James Ashcroft, "Coming Home in the Dark" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Kristina Lindström, The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
Co-writer/director Kristina Lindström, "The Most Beautiful Boy in the World"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Kristian Petri, The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
Co-writer/director Kristian Petri, "The Most Beautiful Boy in the World"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Maisie Crow, At the Ready
Director Maisie Crow, "At the Ready"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Hogir Hirori, Sabaya
Writer-director Hogir Hirori, "Sabaya"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Antonio Russo Merenda, Sabaya
Producer Antonio Russo Merenda, "Sabaya"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Julie Cohen, My Name Is Pauli Murray
Director Julie Cohen, "My Name Is Pauli Murray" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Betsy West, My Name Is Pauli Murray
Director Betsy West, "My Name Is Pauli Murray" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Marianne Rendón, These Days
Actress Marianne Rendón, "These Days"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Adam Brooks, These Days
Writer-director Adam Brooks, "These Days"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap