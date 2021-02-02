29 Sundance Film Festival Portraits, From Robin Wright to Vanessa Kirby (Exclusive Photos)

Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Director-actress Robin Wright, "Land"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actor Demián Bichir, "Land"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actress Vanessa Kirby, "The World to Come"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actress Katherine Waterston, "The World to Come"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Director Nanfu Wang, "In the Same Breath"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actor Camaron Engels, "R#J"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actor Francesca Noel, "R#J"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actor Siddiq Saunderson, "R#J"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actor Diego Tinoco, "R#J"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Director Carey Williams, "R#J"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actress and co-writer/director Zoe Lister-Jones, "How It Ends"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Co-writer/director Daryl Wein, "How It Ends"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actress Cailee Spaeny, "How It Ends"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Producer Ellen Scherer Crafts, "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Producer Trevor Crafts, "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Director Marilyn Agrelo, "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Director Pedro Kos, "Rebel Hearts"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Writer-director Lucy Walker, "Bring Your Own Brigade"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actor Daniel Gillies, "Coming Home in the Dark"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Director/co-writer James Ashcroft, "Coming Home in the Dark"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Co-writer/director Kristina Lindström, "The Most Beautiful Boy in the World"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Co-writer/director Kristian Petri, "The Most Beautiful Boy in the World"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Director Maisie Crow, "At the Ready"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Writer-director Hogir Hirori, "Sabaya"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Producer Antonio Russo Merenda, "Sabaya"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Director Julie Cohen, "My Name Is Pauli Murray"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Director Betsy West, "My Name Is Pauli Murray"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actress Marianne Rendón, "These Days"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Writer-director Adam Brooks, "These Days"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap