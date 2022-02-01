Sundance Winner Nikyatu Jusu’s Next Project Lands at Universal and Monkeypaw

Universal and Monkeypaw have won the rights to “Nanny” director Nikyatu Jusu’s next film, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Nanny,” Jusu’s breakout first feature just won the Sundance Grand Jury prize in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

“Monkeypaw is thrilled to be teaming up with Nikyatu on her next project and believe she is a singular talent with brilliant stories to tell,” Monkeypaw President Win Rosenfeld said in a statement. “We are so pleased that ‘Nanny’ has been celebrated by Sundance and we can’t wait for audiences to see what’s coming next.”

Jusu will co-write the untitled horror project with Fredrica Bailey. Details about the project are being kept under wraps, and it is currently set up under Monkeypaw’s overall deal at Universal.

Although the awards were announced virtually last week, the emotion was palpable when juror Chelsea Bernard announced that “Nanny” director and screenwriter Nikyatu Jusu had won for her harrowing story of an undocumented nanny working for a privileged couple in New York City while also dealing with the pending arrival of the son she left behind in Senegal.

Jusu burst into tears as she heard the news. “You guys shouldn’t have done it to me like this!” she exclaimed, smiling through tears. She said she knew she had won because her recently-deceased father was “pulling strings in on my behalf” from the other side.

“Nanny” stars Anna Diop and Michelle Monaghan. The film is produced by Nikkia Moulterie and Stay Gold’s Daniela Taplin Lundberg with support from Topic Studios and LinLay. “Nanny” was selected for the 2019 Sundance Institute Creative Producing Lab, the 2019 IFP Project Forum and the 2020 Sundance Screenwriter’s and Director’s Labs.

Jusu is repped my M88, CAA, and Granderson Des Rochers. Fredrica Bailey is repped by UTA and Lighthouse Management & Media. Monkeypaw is repped by CAA and Jared Levine.

Deadline first reported the news.