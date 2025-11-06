Sunny Hostin Remains Skeptical of Marjorie Taylor Greene Despite ‘The View’ Appearance: ‘People Don’t Change’ | Video

Sunny Hostin stayed unconvinced Marjorie Taylor Greene was evolving despite a cordial appearance on “The View” this week.

On Wednesday’s episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast, Hostin and Sara Haines both reflected on Greene’s guest spot on the show Tuesday. “The View” is a liberal show that often takes shots at President Trump and the Republican Party, including Greene. Despite that, her time on the show was friendly — but that wasn’t enough to sway Hostin.

“I don’t think she’s changed,” Hostin said. “I did ask her, ‘Are we seeing an evolution?’ And she specifically, I think, responded, ‘No, I’m the same person.’ … In my experience, people don’t change, but they may behave differently because they want something.”

Play video

She added a theory for why she appeared on the show and has been talking against her party the past few weeks: “I think she aspires to higher office. Perhaps it’s the Senate. Perhaps it’s even the presidency. I don’t know. But I don’t know that we saw a different Marjorie Taylor Greene. I thought that we saw just someone behaving differently.”

Greene’s appearance on the show, perhaps to the surprise of some, remained largely civil. But, according to the congresswoman, she simply “didn’t want” to fight with the ABC hosts.

“I didn’t want to do that today because I believe that people with powerful voices, like myself and like you, and especially women to women, we need to pave a new path,” Greene said.

She added: “This country, our beautiful country, our red, white and blue flag is just being ripped to shreds, and I think it takes women of maturity to sew it back together. And I think that happens through free speech.”