Sunny Hostin Agrees With Michelle Obama That the US Isn’t Ready for a Female President: ‘Not in My Lifetime’ | Video

Michelle Obama may have surprised a few people when she said the United States isn’t ready for a woman to be president, but not “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin.

On Tuesday’s episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast, Hostin agreed that a woman will not be Commander in Chief — at least, “not in my lifetime.”

After the show’s executive producer Brian Teta offered that “the country is getting more comfortable with women leaders, Hostin answered, “Maybe a woman, but not a Black woman.”

Hostin’s co-host Joy Behar said she’s “hopeful” for a “reaction, action, reaction” scenario that could result in a woman being elected president, something Teta also agreed he’s “hopeful” will happen.

“It’s possible that somebody like a Liz Cheney could win, if she wasn’t in the doghouse with her party right now, she could be somebody who could run,” Behar continued. “I think maybe a conservative woman would win faster than a liberal.”

Teta co-signed Behar’s stance, adding, “A lot of people think that. A lot of people think a conservative woman might win first.”

Yet, Hostin clarified, “A white conservative woman, yes.”

Obama made her original comment while speaking to Tracee Ellis Ross this month at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. “Well, as we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” Obama said in reference to the 2024 election, which Donald Trump won over Kamala Harris.

“That’s why I’m like, ‘Don’t even look at me about running, ‘cause you all are lying,’” she continued, “You’re not ready for a woman. You are not. So don’t waste my time.”

Obama added: “We got a lot of growing up to do, and there are still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it.”

