The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head once more in a battle for the 59th Super Bowl championship title.

This is the second time the two teams will battle it out for the winning title after the Chiefs claimed a 38 to 35 victory at Super Bowl 57 in 2023. But this won’t just be any rematch, if the Chiefs win they will be the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. Ironically enough, the teams made history together in 2023, as their quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, were the first two Black starting quarterbacks to go against one another at a Super Bowl in NFL history.

Plus, the halftime show will be headlined by Grammy-winning hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar, who is bringing SZA along to rock the stage with him.

There is a lot to look forward to, so here are all the details about how and when to watch.

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.

What time is kickoff?

The Super Bowl 59 kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is it on?

This time around, the game will be televised live on Fox.

Is the Super Bowl streaming?

Yes, there are streaming options available for the Super Bowl.

The game can be streamed live and for free on Fox’s platform Tubi, but you will have to make a Tubi account.

You can also watch it online on Fox if you have cable. Fubo will also be streaming the game.

What teams are playing?

The teams going head-to-head are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Where is the Super Bowl being played?

This year the game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, which is home to football team the New Orleans Saints.

Who’s performing during the halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show and he’ll be bringing along singer-songwriter SZA as well. Could there be surprise appearances? Maybe. One of our guesses is Doechii, someone Kendrick Lamar has praised before as the “hardest out.” Plus, she and SZA are great friends and past collaborators. Doechii had an amazing year, as she just won her first Grammy for Best Rap Album. The three artists come from the Top Dawg Entertainment record label. Lamar recently left the label in 2022 after a 17-year tenure.

Who is performing the national anthem?

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, composer and New Orleans native Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem.