Getty Images

Super Bowl LVI: Can Rams-Bengals Give the NFL’s TV Ratings a Hollywood Ending?

by | February 11, 2022 @ 6:30 AM

It won’t take much to beat last year’s 14-year low

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams has a lot to live up to. The last six NFL playoff games have all come down to the final minute, with five of those games being won on the last play.

That’s allowed the NFL’s TV partners to reach viewership numbers they haven’t hit in years, and sometimes even decades (albeit with one very important caveat).

Become a member to read more.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

