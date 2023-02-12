Philadelphia Eagles fans expressed outrage Sunday afternoon as Comcast Xfinity cable and internet outages hit their home city on Super Bowl Sunday.

The outages are a result of physical damage done to a Comcast Xfinity plant in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, TheWrap has confirmed.

A team has been on site to address the damage and get homes back online since early afternoon local time, with the goal of having all homes back online in time for kickoff. At the time of publishing, some homes were already back to reporting normal connectivity.

“Holy crap. Half of Philadelphia is currently experiencing a cable and Internet outage and Comcast/Xfinity are now saying it may not be back up until 6pm #SuperBowl,” tweeted one Philadelphia-area fan with a screenshot of the Xfinity’s outage map.

Apparently hitting Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood worst – “If @Xfinity isn’t back up in Fishtown by 4pm, this place will absolutely erupt,” tweeted another local – the widely reported internet outage came just hours before the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will host the big game, which is scheduled for kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Per screengrabs and Twitter responses from Xfinity’s verified support channel, a resolution to the Philadelphia outages is anticipated to come by 6 p.m. Eastern, a push back from a fix that was initially estimated for 2 p.m. Eastern.

Catch some of the most colorful Philadelphian frustration over the connectivity debacle in a Twitter roundup below.

Holy crap. Half of Philadelphia is currently experiencing a cable and Internet outage and Comcast/Xfinity are now saying it may not be back up until 6pm #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/juKemkuvYp — Dan (from Steely Dan)🧢 (@orencamera) February 12, 2023

If @Xfinity isn’t back up in Fishtown by 4pm, this place will absolutely erupt.



But also, 3rd outage in 30 days. Fios outages in 365 days? 0. — Brody Clemmer (@brodyclemmer) February 12, 2023

@comcast explain yourself… ITS SUPERBOWL SUNDAY. Y’all do know the birds are playing, right???? pic.twitter.com/UmWxTTXz1v — Becca Leigh (@beccaa0929) February 12, 2023

@Xfinity outage in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia the day of the Super Bowl. Fuck you guys — Vinny Chase (@randomhero__) February 12, 2023

Xfinity is down in Fishtown!! At what time to we storm the Comcast building!?! — Kevin Parcell (@kevinparcell) February 12, 2023

gotta love @Xfinity having an outage in PHILADELPHIA the day the eagles are in the mf super bowl — miranda sierra, esq. (@MirandaaRightss) February 12, 2023

I, along with many Philadelphians I imagine, will be changing my Internet provider tomorrow @Xfinity . An outage on super bowl Sunday. Unreal. — Scott Tu’ha’te (@reelbigfishfan8) February 12, 2023