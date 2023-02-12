We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Outraged as Xfinity Cable Outage Hits City on Super Bowl Sunday

The outage apparently hit Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood worst, with Xfinity support saying a resolution will come by 6 p.m. Eastern

| February 12, 2023 @ 2:01 PM
A Philadelphia Eagles fan celebrates in the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles fans expressed outrage Sunday afternoon as Comcast Xfinity cable and internet outages hit their home city on Super Bowl Sunday.

The outages are a result of physical damage done to a Comcast Xfinity plant in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, TheWrap has confirmed.

A team has been on site to address the damage and get homes back online since early afternoon local time, with the goal of having all homes back online in time for kickoff. At the time of publishing, some homes were already back to reporting normal connectivity.

“Holy crap. Half of Philadelphia is currently experiencing a cable and Internet outage and Comcast/Xfinity are now saying it may not be back up until 6pm #SuperBowl,” tweeted one Philadelphia-area fan with a screenshot of the Xfinity’s outage map.

Apparently hitting Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood worst – “If @Xfinity isn’t back up in Fishtown by 4pm, this place will absolutely erupt,” tweeted another local – the widely reported internet outage came just hours before the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will host the big game, which is scheduled for kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Per screengrabs and Twitter responses from Xfinity’s verified support channel, a resolution to the Philadelphia outages is anticipated to come by 6 p.m. Eastern, a push back from a fix that was initially estimated for 2 p.m. Eastern.

Catch some of the most colorful Philadelphian frustration over the connectivity debacle in a Twitter roundup below.

