For football fans, the Super Bowl is a time to see how the end of the NFL season plays out, with extra pressure if your team made it to the big game. For non-football fans, the Super Bowl is a time to gather together, eat lots of food and hush everyone around you during the commercial breaks.

For decades, the Super Bowl has been the most-watched television event of the year, and for that reason it usually plays host to the best-produced commercials around. There are literally whole TV specials dedicated to showcasing just Super Bowl commercials, packed with everything from celebrity cameos to surprisingly heartwarming messages.

2023 is not lacking for big talent or showstopping ads, and we’ve rounded up the best Super Bowl commercials that aired during this year’s game below, starting with those released ahead of time.

Alicia Silverstone reprised her iconic role as Cher in a “Clueless”-inspired ad for Rakuten, while Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul suited up once more as Walt and Jesse in a “Breaking Bad”-themed commercial for PopCorners.

Peacock also put together a clever spot for Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s new mystery-of-the-week series “Poker Face,” with Lyonne’s character commenting on commercials that will have aired by the time the “Poker Face” ad pops up.

Jack Harlow and Missy Elliot teamed up for an ad for Doritos in which Harlow makes a pretty massive career pivot into… the triangle.

Adam Driver struggles to understand Squarespace in a trippy sci-fi spot for the company, while Sarah McLachlan makes a hilarious surprise appearance in an ad for Busch themed to her song “Angel” and pulling from those animal cruelty infomercials.

Check out the best 2023 Super Bowl commercials below.

“Clueless” Reunion for Rakuten

Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan reprise their roles from “Clueless.”

“Breaking Bad” Reunion for PopCorners

Fresh off their reunion in the final season of “Better Call Saul,” Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are at it again.

Adam Driver Faces the Singularity for Squarespace

Adam Driver struggles to understand Squarespace and faces multiple versions of himself.

John Travolta Sings “Summer Lovin'” With Zach Braff and Donald Faison for T-Mobile

John Travolta gets his “Grease” on alongside Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

Amy Schumer, Doja Cat and Giannis Antetokounmpo for Google Pixel

Amy Schumer removes ex-boyfriends and Doja Cat cleans up blurry photos in this spot for Google Pixel.

Natasha Lyonne Calls ‘Bulls–t’ and Comments on Commercials in Real-Time for “Poker Face”

Natasha Lyonne appears in-character for an ad for her and Rian Johnson’s acclaimed Peacock series “Poker Face.”

Michelob Ultra Goes “Caddyshack”

Brian Cox gets the biggest laugh in this “Caddyshack”-inspired spot for Michelob Ultra that also features Tony Romo, Serena Williams, Alex Morgan, Canelo Alvarez, Nneka Ogwumike and “Caddyshack” star Michael O’Keefe.

Sarah McLachlan Triggers a Sense Memory for Busch

In a nod to those animal cruelty commercials that use Sarah McLachlan’s song “Angel,” the singer bursts into this Busch ad to advocate for animal rights.