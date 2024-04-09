 ‘Super/Man’: Christopher Reeve’s Courage and Strength Is Immortalized in First Trailer for Warner Bros. Doc

DC Studios Co-Chief Peter Safran hit the CinemaCon stage on Tuesday to introduce the “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” documentary, to give it “the launch it deserves.”

“Hands down, he was Superman from day one,” director Richard Donner said in the doc. “He convinced me a man can fly.” Footage from the first trailer included archival footage and interviews with Reeve’s children and friends like Glenn Close.

“Everyone at Warner Bros. Discovery is incredibly proud to come together as one company to partner with Christopher Reeve’s family and the filmmakers behind ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ and bring his personal journey to audiences the world over,” a WBD spokesperson said in a statement. “WBD’s DC Studios, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, HBO, CNN Films and Max are grateful for the opportunity to honor one of our company’s most cherished creative partners and to celebrate Christopher’s rich life and career.”

Warner Bros. Discovery acquired worldwide rights to the buzzy documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,” which received critical acclaim following its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance film festival. The documentary was acquired for $15 million, as TheWrap previously reported.

WBD’s DC Studios, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, HBO, CNN Films and Max jointly sought out the project and will collaborate on the film’s global release across its theatrical and home viewing release windows.

The film will hit theaters in September.