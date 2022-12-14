Universal Studios Hollywood has just confirmed an opening date for their immersive new Super Nintendo World land. Now you and all of your friends can grab your coins and take a magical trip to the Mushroom Kingdom, beginning on February 17, 2023.

The new land, located off the lower lot (in between Jurassic World: The Ride and Transformers: The Ride), is accessed via a Warp Pipe (because of course it is). Super Nintendo World’s marquee attraction is Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, a high-tech ride that puts you in the kart of one of the world’s most beloved video games through a combination of physical sets, screens and special effects, all accessed through AR goggles. (This was also the keystone attraction of Universal Studios Japan’s version of Super Nintendo World.)

Elsewhere in the land is Toadstool Café, the land’s signature restaurant. According to the official press release, the items are prepared fresh daily and include “Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake.” Sounds like you’ll need a super appetite.

There’s also a retail location called the 1-Up Factory (“will offer an extensive selection of merchandise from Mario and Luigi themed apparel to iconic character hats and an array of plush characters”) and, perhaps most excitingly, an interactive element to the entire land. Guests can purchase Power-Up Bands, which sync with Universal Studios’ app, and interact with various items and characters throughout the land. Even more so than the magic wands at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, this will offer an immersive experience for guests of all ages (seriously, look up some of the videos out of Japan).

The land also has some photogenic landmarks like Bowser’s Castle and Mount Beanpole, locations ripped straight out of the videogame world of Mario and his friends.

Universal is betting big on Nintendo. In addition to that Japan and Hollywood Super Nintendo Worlds, there’s a third version being built in Florida for the upcoming Epic Universe theme park (scheduled to open in 2025) and an expansion of the Japanese land that will include a new Donkey Kong-themed rollercoaster (also scheduled for 2025).

And, of course, there’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which is coming out on March 10, 2023 (Mar10, Mario Day, get it?) from Universal and Illumination.

Everyone’s favorite plumber is about to have a very big year.