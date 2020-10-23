‘Superbad’ Cast to Reunite for Democratic Fundraiser

The “Superbad” cast, including Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Seth Rogen, will reunite for a watch party to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Martha MacIsaac, director Greg Mottola, producer Judd Apatow and co-writer Evan Goldberg will also take part in the virtual script reading and watch party.

Attendees must donate to the party to watch the event. It will be live-streamed once at 8 pm. CT on Oct. 27. On the fundraising page, organizers explain the importance of Wisconsin in the upcoming election.

“If Trump wins Wisconsin, his path to an electoral college win dramatically increases,” the website reads. “Your donation will go toward stopping Trump from winning back the White House.”

There are been several other star-studded fundraisers benefitting the election, including the “Avengers” reunion earlier this week with a special appearance from Sen. Kamala Harris, as well as “The Princess Bride” reunion bringing 110,000 donors to Wisconsin. “West Wing” stars got together to host a trivia night to support the Joe Biden ticket.

“Superbad” was released in 2007 and grossed over $170 million on a $20 million budget. Since then, it has been regarded as one of the best comedies of the 2000s. Emma Stone, Dave Franco, Joe Lo Truglio and Martin Starr also starred.