‘Supergirl': Azie Tesfai Suits Up as Guardian in First Look (Photo)

National City’s newest Guardian is coming. Azie Tesfai’s Kelly Olsen will be taking up the mantle from her brother in the back half of the final season of “Supergirl,” and she’s got a brand new look.

To refresh your memory: After James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) exited “Supergirl” in Season 5, fans immediately began hoping his sister Kelly would take the shield, having seen her briefly wield the weapon during “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” At the end of March, the “Supergirl” showrunners made it official, announcing that Tesfai would become Guardian in Season 6. This makes Kelly one-half of an official super couple, as her girlfriend Alex (Chyler Leigh) officially became Sentinel in the season premiere.

Of course, Kelly’s Guardian is going to look a lot different than James’ Guardian. Here’s your official first look at the hero’s new suit and shield.

Photo: Justina Mintz/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Where James’ Guardian was primarily gray and silver, Kelly is rocking a whole lot of gold. Her face will also be a bit more exposed, as her Guardian helmet mostly just covers her eyes.

“That [has] been our plan since the beginning of creating that role,” showrunner Jessica Queller told EW in March about Kelly inheriting the shield from James. “We just wanted to find the right context for it, and so it just evolved really beautifully in the context of the social justice stories we wanted to tell [in Season 6].”

Tesfai herself has co-written the episode in which Kelly will become Guardian. The episode is titled “Blind Spots,” addresses racial inequality and was directed by David Ramsey (who will also appear as John Diggle). This episode will air September 21, 2021.