If the first seven episodes of the final season of “Supergirl” have shown us anything, it’s that Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) was always meant to be part of the Super Friends. The good news is she’s here now, and thanks to a classic older sister pep talk from Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), Lena isn’t going anywhere. And now that Kara’s been rescued, Lena will have her best friend back — with no drama attached, according to the showrunners.

“We’re looking at better days,” showrunner Robert Rovner told TheWrap in an interview conducted April 8. “Lena apologized to Kara in the season opener, and she goes about the first part of the season making amends for that, and is vital to the team in terms of helping them get Supergirl back. And so once Supergirl’s back, it’s their friendship, and [Lena’s] part of the team. So we’re not going back.”

Co-showrunner Jessica Queller echoed Rovner’s sentiments, both agreeing that the super friends are “El Mayarah always,” despite Lena’s initial fear that she doesn’t belong.

“‘Stronger together.’ And finally she’s not an outsider. She’s an integral part of the super friends,” Queller added.

Obviously, we’ll see Kara back with her friends when “Supergirl” returns for the back half of its season in August. And when Kara and Lena — or Supercorp, as they’ve come to be known — do get a proper reunion, if what the showrunners say is true, the arguing will be done and things will be much different than they were before.

Of course, that’s been apparent all season. In the front half of this season alone, Lena built a device that could track Kara through the Phantom Zone (then recalibrated it to find Phantom Prime’s chrysalis), figured out that the Phantoms are essentially bloodhounds — thus setting a new plan to find Kara into motion — and made a yellow sun grenade that allowed Kara to regain her powers in the Phantom Zone and make it to the ship. The possibilities for what she does next are essentially endless.

Sadly, we didn’t get to see Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) reunion with Lena, or most of the Super Friends in the mid-season finale. When she and Zor-El (Jason Behr) made it to the ship, Kara ran straight into the arms of her sister. “I got you,” Alex reassured her before the episode cut to black. According to David Harewood, who plays J’onn J’onzz and also directed the episode, there was actually a group hug between Kara, Alex and J’onn, but that scene got cut.

This article was updated to clarify when the interview took place.

“Supergirl” returns for its final 13 episodes on Aug. 24, 2021.