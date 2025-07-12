‘Superman’ Wasn’t Filmed Where You Think, Here’s Where You’ll Find the Real-World Metropolis

Across decades of “Superman” comics, Metropolis has been located in various places. In James Gunn’s new film, it’s once again in Delaware — but no, that’s not actually Delaware you’re seeing onscreen. In fact, the movie shot nowhere near it.

Like any film, there are multiple filming locations. Much of “Superman” was actually shot in various cities in Georgia, but that was mostly for interiors. The city of Metropolis you’re seeing is in the Midwest — Cleveland, Ohio, to be specific. Meanwhile, the Hall of Justice, where the Justice Gang hangs out, is over in Cincinnati.

You might wonder why Ohio was chosen for this version of “Superman.” Well, it’s partly because that’s where the character’s creators, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, came up with the idea for Superman. But for director James Gunn, that was just an added bonus.

“We went and shot there because it has all this beautiful art deco architecture that is what we wanted the look of Metropolis to be,” Gunn revealed in the production notes of the film. “It just so happened to fit what we were looking for in a city, and also happened to be the birthplace of Superman.”

But, according to David Corenswet, who plays the Man of Steel, the team also snuck in a nod to his own birthplace, Philadelphia. As part of the skyline of Metropolis, Liberty Place can be seen, which is a skyscraper in Philly.

“Superman” is now in theaters everywhere.