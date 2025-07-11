An Answer to the Most Important ‘Superman’ Question: Does Krypto Survive?

Krypto the superdog may not exactly be well-trained in “Superman,” but he’s still a good boy, one who’s always ready to go in battle if needed. And for some animal-lovers, that eagerness means you might be worried about one thing: whether the pup survives.

It’s a fair concern, considering how dire things have gotten for animals in other James Gunn films. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was inarguably hard to watch for animal lovers, thanks to its heartbreakingly accurate portrayal of testing and experimenting on animals. Over in “The Suicide Squad,” Weasel is one of the earliest deaths (though it is undone) in the film.

That’s the reality of superhero life. It’s dangerous, no matter if you’re a superpowered human or animal. Which brings us back to our point: does Krypto survive?

This is your last exit before spoilers. Still with us? OK.

To assuage any concerns, yes, Krypto does survive “Superman.” Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) certainly does threaten otherwise, and The Engineer (Maria Gabriela de Faria) does incapacitate and torment the sweet boy by covering his head with nanobites, but at the end of the day, Krypto makes it home safe and sound.

With that comfort in mind, you can enjoy him being the best boy — we will not accept Superman’s and Gunn’s assertion that Krypto is not a good dog — in peace.

“Superman” is in theaters everywhere now.