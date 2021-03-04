‘Superman & Lois’ Debut Marks The CW’s Most-Streamed Premiere Ever

The first episode of “Superman & Lois” is the most-streamed series premiere in The CW’s history, the network said Thursday.

The DC Entertainment series’ first episode has been watched by a total of 3.25 million total viewers, according to Nielsen’s live-plus-seven measurement. That marks an 86% growth over the seven days following the Feb. 23 premiere.

Among adults under 50, the episode has a 0.76 rating, with a week of delayed viewing factoring in, marking the highest-rated CW premiere of the season.

Also Read: 'Superman & Lois' Renewed for Season 2 by The CW After Strong Debut

Even without the full week of delayed viewing, the show’s 90-minute premiere last week was a hit for The CW, marking the largest viewership for a DC series since “The Flash’s” “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover episode aired in 2019. The network saw similar success with the debut of the Jared Padalecki-led “Walker” earlier in the season.

Led by “Supergirl” alum Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, “Superman & Lois” is the latest entry in The CW’s DC universe, joining a slate of series including “Batwoman,” “The Flash” and “Legends of Tomorrow.”

“Superman & Lois” also stars Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Dylan Walsh and Wolé Parks. The series was developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbin based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Executive producers include Berlanti, Helbing, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. Lee Toland Krieger executive produced and directed the first episode.