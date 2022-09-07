‘Superman & Lois’: Michael Bishop to Replace Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent

The CW’s “Superman & Lois” has found its new Jonathan Kent.

After the departure of Jordan Elsass, Australian actor Michael Bishop is taking over the role.

Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the superhero show, confirmed Elsass’ exit last month “due to personal reasons.” The studio announced at the time that the role would be recast.

Bishop starred in the Disney Channel’s original movie “Spin,” in summer 2021, playing DJ Max. He also appeared in the Australian television series “Grace Beside Me,” and films “Swinging Safari,” “Shelter,” “Skin Like Bark,” “Detention” and “Pet Rock.”

Elsass opened up about his exit in a Cameo recorded for a fan last month.

“It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show,” he said at the time. “It’s sad, it’s a real shame. I know that I was pumped for Season 3, for sure, but what are you going to do? Anyway, mental health is definitely 100-percent priority. It’s pinnacle. It’s got to take precedence. And mine has been … the last couple of years … it’s been rough.”