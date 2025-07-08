‘Superman’ First Reactions Praise James Gunn, David Corenswet’s Man of Steel: ‘Shakes the Rust Off of an Entire Genre’

The first reactions to James Gunn’s “Superman” have called it the jolt of renewed life that the superhero genre needs right now and an exciting big-screen start for Gunn, Peter Safran and Warner Bros.’ new DC Universe.

The film, which hits theaters nationwide on Friday, held its world premiere in Hollywood on Monday night. Afterward, attendees quickly went online to share their initial impressions of the film, and it sounds like Gunn has, once again, managed to conjure up some infectious comic book magic onscreen. One critic called it a “non-stop joyride, packed with humor, action and emotion,” while another wrote on X that the film is “so unapologetically silly, earnest and intentionally corny that it utterly charmed me.”

The blockbuster has, notably, received early comparisons to director Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy, the first two installments of which are still generally regarded as two of the greatest comic book movies that Hollywood has ever produced. One viewer wrote that superhero cinema has not been “this boldly served since Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2,’” while another similarly observed, “James Gunn embraces the earnest, sometimes lovably corny side of comics and their super (ahem) fun concepts in a way that evokes Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man.’”

As the first official DC Universe film made during Gunn and Safran’s DC Studios tenure, there is a lot riding on “Superman.” Not only does it need to perform well financially and critically in order to establish some early hope and excitement for Gunn’s ambitious new superhero franchise, it also needs to be received well enough to justify WB’s decision to completely abandon Zack Snyder’s DC cinematic universe several years ago.

The good news is that “Superman” seems to have almost universally won over its first wave of viewers, many of whom professed their newfound excitement for the future of the DC Universe after seeing the film. Now, all that remains to be seen is how well casual moviegoers and die-hard comic book obsessives alike take to “Superman” when it is released to the general public in a few days.

For now, you can check out some early reactions to the film yourself, below.

#Superman soars. It's a non-stop joyride, packed with humor, action, and emotion.



#Superman soars. It's a non-stop joyride, packed with humor, action, and emotion.

There's spectacle to spare, unbridled optimism, and a goofy unpredictability that ties everything together, even when there are a few minor issues. We've never seen DC like this, and it's great.

#Superman is everything I wanted it to be, & a million things more. It is truly awe-inspiring, both as a DC fan who has longed to see this universe onscreen in such a loving & unique way, & just as a hopeful person.



The superhero myth is not the same after this, for the better. pic.twitter.com/7qAJRCbUIw — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) July 8, 2025

#Superman was my most anticipated film of the year & I left the theater with a smile on my face



It's possibly the most comic book-y live action comic book film ever. It fully leans into the wacky sci-fi. It really feels like a comic book or Justice League Unlimited on screen



👍 pic.twitter.com/zNyTQmu4Tv — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) July 8, 2025

James Gunn’s SUPERMAN is the comic book movie I’ve been waiting to see for decades.



The film shines with a sense of play that, paired with kickass filmmaking, superhero cinema hasn’t seen this boldly served since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2.



The DC Universe is in good hands. pic.twitter.com/CgSxZuck51 — Erik Voss (@eavoss) July 8, 2025

I looked up, and #Superman completely reinvigorated my love of the superhero genre. Its irreverence, bright colors, kinetic camerawork, impeccable casting, bold choices and tons of heart thrilled & delighted me equally. I didn't just believe he could fly; I felt like I was, too.

SUPERMAN: Gosh, I absolutely loved this. James Gunn's feature-length comic book splash page is so unapologetically silly, earnest, and intentionally corny that it utterly charmed me. Left a big, stupid smile on my face by the end.

I loved Superman! James Gunn embraces the earnest, sometimes lovably corny side of comics and their super (ahem) fun concepts in a way that evokes Raimi's Spider-Man. Corenswet & Brosnahan have great chemistry and perfectly embody Clark & Lois. And Krypto's the best, obviously.

#Superman soars with heart, heroism, and spectacle. David Corenswet brings warmth and sincerity to the Man of Tomorrow. While the plot feels a bit bloated, it's a clear sign that James Gunn understands these characters at their core. Excited for the future of the DC Universe.

Trailers for Superman didn't really move the needle for me much. I'm pleased to report that I fucking loved it. Full of energy and a big beating heart at the center. I'm suddenly very invested in this new DC era.

#Superman is a comic book movie that shakes the rust off of an entire genre. 🦸‍♂️



James Gunn once again proves he’s the best in the biz at balancing humor and heart, but this time it’s never felt more important. 💙



David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult steal the… pic.twitter.com/uJqYgoXS62 — David Thompson (@daavidthompson) July 8, 2025

“Superman” hits theaters on Friday, July 11.