‘Superman’ First Reactions Praise James Gunn, David Corenswet’s Man of Steel: ‘Shakes the Rust Off of an Entire Genre’

The DC Comics film is earning positive comparisons to Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy ahead of its July 11 premiere

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult in "Superman" (Warner Bros./DC Studios)

The first reactions to James Gunn’s “Superman” have called it the jolt of renewed life that the superhero genre needs right now and an exciting big-screen start for Gunn, Peter Safran and Warner Bros.’ new DC Universe.

The film, which hits theaters nationwide on Friday, held its world premiere in Hollywood on Monday night. Afterward, attendees quickly went online to share their initial impressions of the film, and it sounds like Gunn has, once again, managed to conjure up some infectious comic book magic onscreen. One critic called it a “non-stop joyride, packed with humor, action and emotion,” while another wrote on X that the film is “so unapologetically silly, earnest and intentionally corny that it utterly charmed me.”

The blockbuster has, notably, received early comparisons to director Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy, the first two installments of which are still generally regarded as two of the greatest comic book movies that Hollywood has ever produced. One viewer wrote that superhero cinema has not been “this boldly served since Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2,’” while another similarly observed, “James Gunn embraces the earnest, sometimes lovably corny side of comics and their super (ahem) fun concepts in a way that evokes Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man.’”

As the first official DC Universe film made during Gunn and Safran’s DC Studios tenure, there is a lot riding on “Superman.” Not only does it need to perform well financially and critically in order to establish some early hope and excitement for Gunn’s ambitious new superhero franchise, it also needs to be received well enough to justify WB’s decision to completely abandon Zack Snyder’s DC cinematic universe several years ago.

The good news is that “Superman” seems to have almost universally won over its first wave of viewers, many of whom professed their newfound excitement for the future of the DC Universe after seeing the film. Now, all that remains to be seen is how well casual moviegoers and die-hard comic book obsessives alike take to “Superman” when it is released to the general public in a few days.

For now, you can check out some early reactions to the film yourself, below.

“Superman” hits theaters on Friday, July 11.

